Vetjobs Chosen To Provide Critical Maritime Industrial Base Talent

- Rear Admiral, USN (Ret.) Dan Kloeppel, CEO of VetJobsFORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VetJobs is partnering with U.S. Navy MIB to fill critical talent roles in the maritime industrial base. Through this partnership with BlueForge Alliance , veterans will immediately have access to long-term quality careers in a growing field, as the U.S. Navy addresses the talent shortage in America's shipbuilding needs.The Navy is on a mission to expand its fleet. By 2028, the Navy must build three submarines annually while simultaneously constructing over 10 different classes of new surface ships like aircraft carriers, destroyers, amphibious warships, and unmanned vessels, while maintaining our existing fleet. This effort will require hiring approximately 250,000 American workers over the next ten years. The extent of this challenge reaches employers nationally with critical manufacturing trades and technologies.“We are appreciative of this opportunity and we look forward to the results, especially for veteran employment,” said Rear Admiral, USN (Ret.) Dan Kloeppel, CEO of VetJobs.“We're in a key position to connect veterans to these quality career roles that are in high demand across the country.”VetJobs, along with its sister organization, Military Spouse Jobs, has placed more than 109,000 from the military community in quality careers since 2010. Once candidates register with VetJobs, they have access to employment readiness benefits such as training programs, resume assistance, LinkedIn optimization, and one-on-one connections between employers and candidates. These services are at no cost to the candidate, and no cost to the employer.For more information, please visit VetJobs.Media Contact:Brian WickDirector of DevelopmentVetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs...About VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs:VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs are 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations dedicated to providing employment assistance to veterans, transitioning military members, and military spouses. With a focus on career development and upskilling, they provide the tools and resources necessary for success in the civilian workforce.About the Maritime Industrial Base Program :The Navy's Maritime Industrial Base Program was established to develop, implement, and execute a plan to stabilize, enhance, and grow the maritime industrial base by addressing the wide range of challenges to industrial base capacity, capability, and workforce. For more information, visitAbout BlueForge AllianceBlueForge Alliance (BFA) is a nonprofit, mission-driven partner accelerating the revitalization of the defense industrial base through non-traditional approaches that deliver speed, access, and scale. BFA is headquartered in Bryan/College Station, Texas. For more information, visit .

