Culture+ Group Expands Leadership And Services To Help C-Suite Leaders Unlock Growth In The $7 Trillion Omnicultural Mainstream

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This is about solving what keeps executives up at night, growth, relevance, and staying ahead," said Lili Gil Valletta , CEO and co-founder of Culture+ Group. "For over a decade, we've delivered Cultural Intelligencesolutions that turn cultural and market shifts into strategic advantage, powered by proprietary IP, data, and insight. In today's AI-driven economy, brands need more than creativity; they need business solutions rooted in a Cultural Intelligencemindset.

"We are in the business of creative innovation, not just for campaigns, but as a force for solving complex business problems. Whether the solution is a bold idea, a structural shift, or a data-driven strategy, our integrated network brings together technology, human capital, and cultural insight to help clients grow at the speed of culture. This evolution also sets the stage for our global expansion into LATAM and EMEA, extending our proven model to help brands lead in the world's most dynamic, high-growth markets."

Structuring for Transformation

Culture+ is redefining what it means to be a partner in today's marketplace. Rather than siloed departments, we've built Business Transformation Hubs, unified, insight-led teams designed to solve business problems, not just respond to briefs.

Each hub integrates strategic planning, creativity, client service, and execution in agile units aligned by industry verticals, regional markets, and transformation goals. This structure enables upstream strategy with downstream impact, powered by Cultural Intelligence® and proprietary IP. Whether the solution is a campaign, a structural shift, or a data strategy, our hubs operate as solution centers, helping brands grow at the speed of culture.

To lead this next chapter, two senior executives have been appointed as Managing Directors with full P&L ownership, reporting directly to Group President Roberto Ramos , who joined in October 2024 to drive this transformation forward.

Ivan Sánchez returns to Culture+ as Managing Director of CIEN+ , bringing deep expertise from leadership roles as former CEO of PHD Media (Omnicom Media Group) and Dentsu across Latin America. With a blend of global strategy, media, and marketing leadership, Ivan will lead transformation across brand and health, including CIEN+ Health, the fast-growing healthcare vertical.

To strengthen this expansion, Raj Iyer has been appointed Head of CIEN+ Health , reporting to Ivan. Together, they are building a leading healthcare innovation and communications consultancy to deliver better outcomes and tap into shifting health economics, empowering communities to live healthier lives.

"Ivan's return to Culture+ is a powerful validation of the model we're building," added Ramos. "He brings strategic rigor, deep experience building future-ready, culture-first brands, and the creative-operational versatility to lead our largest engagements and drive transformative growth."

"I came back because this model is unlike anything in the market," said Sánchez. "Culture+ fuses consulting discipline with cultural creativity, and does it with real agility. That's what modern brands are looking for: transformation that reflects the world they're trying to reach."

Caroline Brethenoux , Culture + Group Chief Strategy Officer, steps into an expanded role as Managing Director of Human Dot Plus. Under her leadership, the consultancy is evolving into a global insights and foresight partner, going beyond research tech to deliver human-centered innovation strategies. By blending behavioral science, data, AI, and cultural understanding, Human Dot Plus connects the dots between human needs and business outcomes.

"Caroline's ability to turn data and human insight into foresight and business design is exactly what our clients need," said Ramos. "It's at the intersection of empathy and data where real innovation happens, helping brands anticipate change, unlock growth, and build strategic and culturally relevant solutions."

Leadership Expansion and Strategic Focus Areas

Culture+ has also elevated key executives to lead across finance, talent, and operations:



Felipe Arenas, Chief Financial Officer

With nearly three decades of finance and deal-making experience, Arenas brings a $ 700 million+ track record in M&A and asset management across Latin America, Asia, and the U.S. He will lead financial strategy and partner with clients on value creation, partnership models, and new impact metrics.



Jackie Brown, Chief Talent Officer

Brown will lead Culture+'s people and talent strategy, including organizational design for clients and scaling human-centered culture expertise across the network.

Cristina Jaramillo, Chief Operations Officer

With 20+ years across CPG and global agencies (McCann, VMLY&R), Jaramillo will lead delivery excellence, launch the AI Innovation Lab, and expand regionally. She is known for operational discipline and high-performance alignment.

"These leaders represent what transformation looks like: multidimensional, insight-led, and built for cultural relevance and performance," said Ramos. "They ensure our structure is not just strategic, but scalable, sustainable, and future-facing."

Powering the $7 Trillion Omnicultural Opportunity

Culture+'s evolution directly responds to a fast-shifting landscape. Today's omnicultural mainstream, driven by Hispanic, Black, Asian, Gen Z, and intersectional audiences, accounts for 100% of U.S. population growth and wields $7 trillion in spending power. These communities represent over $30 trillion in cultural capital, redefining behaviors, business, and commerce.

Through platforms like the Cultural Intelligence® Accelerator, Culture FWD TM, Human Dot Plus' Next Gen insights, and CIEN+ HEALTH's HealthonomicsTM Playbooks, Culture+ equips brands to activate this power through actionable strategies and transformation-ready solutions.

About Culture+ Group

Culture+ Group is an independent marketing solutions network built to help brands thrive in a fast-changing, diverse world where culture drives growth. With decades of expertise in Cultural Intelligence®, the group fuses business transformation, organizational design, and agile creative and innovation strategies. Its ecosystem of specialized agencies: CIEN+ (culture-first marketing), CIEN+Health (inclusive healthcare marketing), Human Dot Plus (AI-driven insights/ innovation consultancy), The Ideatelier+ (branding/ luxury/ trend foresight), and The Choice+ (shopper/experiential marketing), positions Culture+ Group to tackle business challenges at the speed of culture. By blending cultural insights, strategic foresight, and data-driven clarity, the group enables brands to adapt, evolve, and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

As a certified minority- and woman-owned business and NMSDC Corporate Plus® Member, Culture+ Group is committed to advancing inclusion and innovation across all industries. The group has teams based across the U.S., Latin America, and Europe.

Press Contact:

Amalia Toro

(972) 791-8792



