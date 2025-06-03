THE BLACK WOMEN's SUMMIT COMES TO OAKLAND ARENA ON AUGUST 2, 2025
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 6, 2025, at 10:00 AM local time via Ticketmaster . Presales begin Thursday, June 5 from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM local time via the code BPC .
Headlining the summit are dynamic speakers and trailblazing change-makers including:
-
Jasmine Crockett - U.S. Congresswoman
Joy-Ann Reid – Journalist, Author, documentary film producer and social & political Commentator
Yara Shahidi – Award-winning actress, producer, & and the breakout star of ABC's Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated series black-ish
Tamika D. Mallory – Bestselling author, award-winning social justice leader, and movement strategist
Angela Rye – Award-winning host, social justice advocate, lawyer, commentator, and self-described empowermenteur
Nikole Hannah-Jones – Author of the 1619 Project & Pulitzer Prize winner from the NY Times
Jemele Hill – Emmy Award-Winning Journalist and Author
Ilyasah Shabazz – Author, Activist, and Daughter of Malcolm X
Maryum Ali – Author, Activist, and Daughter of Muhammad Ali
Guest Performer, Theresa tha S.O.N.G.B.I.R.D
Throughout the day, attendees will engage in transformative conversations centered around culture, policy, community, leadership, and the legacy of Black women. From personal truths to powerful calls to action, each session is designed to uplift, educate, and connect.
"This isn't just a gathering. It's a celebration of Black women's empowerment. We are honoring the past, amplifying the present, and shaping the future together." - Lionel Bea, SVP, Black Promoters Collective
For the latest updates and to purchase tickets, please visit bpctickets .
About Black Promoters Collective (BPC)
Since 2022, the Black Promoters Collective (BPC) has solidified its place as a powerhouse in live entertainment. As the only wholly Black-owned live music company on the Global Pollstar Top 100 Promoters list (#39) and ranked #3 on Pollstar's Global Top Urban Promoter/Producers list, BPC continues to transform the industry. Featured multiple times on the Billboard Power Players List, BPC remains committed to providing culturally relevant, world-class live entertainment experiences. Learn more at BlackPromotersCollective .
For press inquiries, interviews, or media credentials, please contact:
TreMedia
Tresa Sanders – [email protected]
Daylan Cole – [email protected]
SOURCE Black Promoters Collective
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment