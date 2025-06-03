THE BLACK WOMEN's SUMMIT COMES TO OAKLAND ARENA ON AUGUST 2, 2025

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 6, 2025, at 10:00 AM local time via Ticketmaster . Presales begin Thursday, June 5 from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM local time via the code BPC .

Headlining the summit are dynamic speakers and trailblazing change-makers including:



Jasmine Crockett - U.S. Congresswoman



Joy-Ann Reid – Journalist, Author, documentary film producer and social & political Commentator



Yara Shahidi – Award-winning actress, producer, & and the breakout star of ABC's Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated series black-ish



Tamika D. Mallory – Bestselling author, award-winning social justice leader, and movement strategist



Angela Rye – Award-winning host, social justice advocate, lawyer, commentator, and self-described empowermenteur



Nikole Hannah-Jones – Author of the 1619 Project & Pulitzer Prize winner from the NY Times



Jemele Hill – Emmy Award-Winning Journalist and Author



Ilyasah Shabazz – Author, Activist, and Daughter of Malcolm X



Maryum Ali – Author, Activist, and Daughter of Muhammad Ali

Guest Performer, Theresa tha S.O.N.G.B.I.R.D

Throughout the day, attendees will engage in transformative conversations centered around culture, policy, community, leadership, and the legacy of Black women. From personal truths to powerful calls to action, each session is designed to uplift, educate, and connect.

"This isn't just a gathering. It's a celebration of Black women's empowerment. We are honoring the past, amplifying the present, and shaping the future together." - Lionel Bea, SVP, Black Promoters Collective

For the latest updates and to purchase tickets, please visit bpctickets .

About Black Promoters Collective (BPC)

Since 2022, the Black Promoters Collective (BPC) has solidified its place as a powerhouse in live entertainment. As the only wholly Black-owned live music company on the Global Pollstar Top 100 Promoters list (#39) and ranked #3 on Pollstar's Global Top Urban Promoter/Producers list, BPC continues to transform the industry. Featured multiple times on the Billboard Power Players List, BPC remains committed to providing culturally relevant, world-class live entertainment experiences. Learn more at BlackPromotersCollective .

