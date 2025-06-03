Testosterone Replacement Therapy Shows Mixed Effects On Heart Disease Risk, According To New Research Studies

What Does Low T Look Like; How Does Optimal T Feel

Men with hypogonadal symptoms (low libido, muscle loss, erectile dysfunction, fatigue, etc.) show benefits from properly dosed and monitored TRT services

- Dr. Alan FreemanNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Testosterone Replacement Therapy Shows Mixed Effects on Heart Disease Risk, According to New Research StudiesA growing body of scientific research is shedding light on the complex relationship between testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) and cardiovascular health, prompting both optimism and caution among healthcare providers and patients.Recent studies, including large-scale observational data and randomized controlled trials, have revealed that TRT may offer cardiovascular benefits to certain men with clinically diagnosed low testosterone levels, while also highlighting potential risks if therapy is misused or not properly monitored.Key Findings from Recent StudiesThe TRAVERSE Trial (2023): One of the largest studies to date, involving over 5,000 men with hypogonadism, found that TRT did not increase the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) over a median follow-up of 33 months. In fact, treated men experienced fewer heart attacks and strokes compared to those not receiving therapy.Meta-Analysis from the Mayo Clinic Proceedings (2022): A review of 36 studies showed that TRT was associated with neutral or mildly beneficial cardiovascular outcomes, particularly in men with metabolic syndrome or type 2 diabetes.JAMA Internal Medicine (2021): This study cautioned that testosterone therapy in men without documented testosterone deficiency may lead to increased cardiovascular risk, underlining the importance of appropriate patient selection and medical oversight.Expert Commentary“Testosterone therapy, when prescribed to men with true hypogonadism and monitored closely, appears safe and may even improve cardiovascular outcomes,” said Dr. Alan Freeman, an endocrinologist at the Heart & Hormone Institute.“However, the key is medical necessity, proper dosing, and regular follow-up.”Clinical ImplicationsWith millions of men considering or undergoing TRT, these findings are especially relevant for clinicians evaluating patients with symptoms of low testosterone such as fatigue, reduced libido, and loss of muscle mass. TRT should not be used as an anti-aging or lifestyle enhancement drug, as inappropriate use may carry risks including blood clots, sleep apnea, and elevated hematocrit levels.About the ResearchThese studies were funded and published by leading institutions, including the National Institutes of Health (NIH), American College of Cardiology, and Cleveland Clinic. Full details are available in peer-reviewed journals such as The New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, and Circulation.About Heart & Hormone InstituteThe Heart & Hormone Institute is a leading research and clinical organization dedicated to optimizing men's health through evidence-based hormonal and cardiovascular care.

