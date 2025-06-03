DDCA Wins 'Best Pitch And Ground' Award For IPL 2025

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) has won the prestigious 'Best Pitch and Ground' award for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, as conferred by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

This recognition celebrates the outstanding efforts of the ground staff at Arun Jaitley Stadium, who delivered top-tier playing conditions throughout the IPL season. The award acknowledges excellence in pitch quality, outfield maintenance, and overall ground management-ensuring a fair and competitive surface for players and an exceptional experience for fans.

DDCA President Rohan Jaitley expressed gratitude, stating,“This award is a testament to the tireless work of our curators, staff, and management. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards in cricket infrastructure.”

DDCA Vice President Shikha Kumar said, "This recognition validates our collective vision of turning the Arun Jaitley Stadium into a world-class cricket venue. It is a proud moment for Delhi cricket."

The Delhi Capitals played their opening home games of the IPL 2025 in Visakhapatnam before shifting base to the Arun Jaitley Stadium. After the tournament resumed from the break caused due to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Delhi was one of the six venues where fixtures were relocated to.

Honorary Secretary Ashok Sharma added, "Behind every great match is a dedicated team working round the clock. This award reflects their passion and professionalism."

Joint Secretary Amit Grover stated, "We are thrilled with this recognition. It motivates us to continue investing in better facilities for players and fans alike."

Treasurer Harish Singla commented, "This achievement highlights not just our commitment to excellence but also our efficient resource management and planning throughout the IPL season."

The Delhi Capitals had started the 2025 edition in rocketing fashion but their season faltered as the season went on. With seven wins, six losses and one no result, DC fell just short of qualifying in the top four, and finished in fifth with 15 points and will hope to come into next season with the aim of ending their 18-year drought.

“This recognition encourages us to work harder and reassures that we are delivering what we are mandated by our members to do. The accolade reflects DDCA's dedication to the development of the sport and highlights Delhi as a premier cricketing venue in India. DDCA thanks BCCI and all stakeholders for their continued support and looks forward to hosting more world-class cricket in the days to come,” read the statement by the DDCA.