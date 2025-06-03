'Ee Sala Cup Namdu': Patidar's Joyous Message To City Of Bengaluru
In their fourth attempt at winning an IPL final, RCB fans' much-awaited and prayed-for moment finally arrived. After years of chanting, and being trolled for saying, 'Ee saala Cup Namde' (This year, the cup will be ours), it was Patidar who etched his name in history by becoming the first RCB captain to lift the trophy.
Patidar said it was certainly a special trophy for Virat Kohli and spoke on how it feels to captain the Indian great.
“I think it is really special for me and special for Virat Kohli and all the fans who have supported him for years. They deserve it. After Qualifier 1, at that time, we thought we could do this. I think 190 was a good score on this track because it was a bit slow. The way bowlers executed their plans was tremendous to watch. He's (Krunal Pandya) a wicket-taking bowler.
“For me, it's a great opportunity to do captaincy under him, and it was a great learning for me. As I said he deserves it more than anyone else. Virat Kohli and all the fans. Everyone who has supported the management and support staff, the way they've supported the players, was beautiful. I just want to say one line for the fans - Ee sala Cup Namdu,” said Patidar at the presentation.
Krunal Pandya's figures of 2-17 were pivotal in RCB's triumph,and Patidar acknowledged that by admitting he looks for the finger-spinner whenever his side is under pressure.
“Whenever I come under pressure, I look for KP. Suyash also bowled really well throughout the season. And all the fast bowlers - Bhuvi, Yash, Hazlewood, and the way Romario came in and the way he gave 2-3 overs and the breakthrough was special,” he added.
