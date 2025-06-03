Groundbreaking Launches Redevelopment Of 204 Main Street, Adding Housing And Vibrancy To Downtown Worcester

Adaptive Reuse Project Will Transform Historic Office Building into Housing and Retail in the Heart of the City

WORCESTER, Mass., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Menkiti Group, a mission-driven, Black-owned integrated real estate services company, was joined earlier today by Secretary Ed Augustus of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities , Worcester City Manager Eric D. Batista, and other state and local leaders to celebrate the groundbreaking of 204 Main Street-also known as the historic Kane Building. The event marked the launch of a transformative adaptive reuse project that will convert a long-vacant former office building into 20 units of high-quality, moderate-income housing and nearly 3,000 square feet of activated retail space.

The redevelopment supports Worcester's long-term vision for a vibrant, inclusive downtown by delivering critically needed workforce housing while breathing new life into a historic property. Located just steps from the courthouse, public transit, restaurants, and small businesses, 204 Main Street will contribute to a thriving, walkable Main Street corridor.

"204 Main Street reflects the kind of thoughtful, community-centered investment we believe in," said Bo Menkiti , Founder and CEO of The Menkiti Group . "By bringing new housing and retail space to an underutilized building, we're advancing the city's vision for a stronger, more connected downtown."

"This project is exactly the kind of smart, community-centered development we need in downtowns across the Commonwealth," said Ed Augustus, Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities. "By transforming the historic Kane Building into new workforce housing and vibrant retail space, The Menkiti Group is not only preserving a piece of Worcester's past but helping to build its future. The Healey-Driscoll Administration is proud to have contributed $2.5 million dollars in Housing Development Incentive Program tax credits to help make this project a reality."

The project is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places and has qualified for both federal and state Historic Tax Credits. It also received a $650,000 grant from MassDevelopment's Underutilized Properties Program, a Tax Increment Exemption (TIE) from the City of Worcester, and an award from the Commonwealth's Housing Development Incentive Program (HDIP). Financing for the project includes an investment from the Healthy Neighborhoods Equity Fund, a joint initiative of the Massachusetts Housing Investment Corporation (MHIC) and the Conservation Law Foundation, supporting development that advances health equity, walkability, and inclusive economic growth. MHIC also provided construction debt for the project.

"At MHIC, we invest in projects that deliver long-term value and momentum for communities," said Moddie Turay, President and CEO of MHIC. "204 Main Street brings new energy to downtown Worcester – adding housing, supporting local businesses, and reactivating a historic building that had been sitting vacant. We're proud to partner with The Menkiti Group and contribute both equity from our Healthy Neighborhoods Equity Fund as well as construction financing to help move this vision forward."

204 Main Street builds on The Menkiti Group's growing portfolio of catalytic projects in Worcester, including the award-winning Chatham Lofts at 6 Chatham Street, 401 Main Street, and 554 Main Street. The firm has twice been recognized with the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce's Silver Hammer Award-first in 2021 for Chatham Lofts, and again in 2025 for the revitalization of 526 Main Street , now home to Workbar Worcester. The Chamber also named The Menkiti Group its 2022 Business of the Year for its ongoing commitment to revitalizing Worcester's urban core through impactful, community-driven real estate development.

In addition to workforce housing, the 204 Main Street project will feature a redesigned space for the Garden Fresh Courthouse Café and an additional retail storefront along Main Street, enhancing street-level activation and creating new opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

"This project is not just a rehabilitation of a building-it's an investment in Worcester's future," said Mark Rengel, Vice President of Development at The Menkiti Group. "We're proud to contribute to the city's continued growth by delivering housing and retail space that meet real community needs."

The project's design team is led by Gregory J. O'Connor Associates Architects, working in collaboration with JMR Designs (mechanical), Shepherd Engineering (electrical), Graves Engineering (civil), and Johnson Structural Engineering. Additional key team members include Epsilon Associates (historic consultant), Campbell Environmental (Licensed Site Professional), and Klein Hornig LLP (general counsel). The Menkiti Group has partnered with general contractor D.F. Pray to execute the building rehabilitation, with Scalora Consulting Group serving as the Owner's Representative throughout construction.

Construction is now underway, with completion anticipated in 2026.

ABOUT THE MENKITI GROUP

Founded in 2004, The Menkiti Group is a 100% minority-owned Certified Business Enterprise headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in Worcester, Massachusetts. The organization was founded with the mission to transform lives, careers, and communities through real estate. The Menkiti Group is a double bottom line company, measuring success in terms of financial and positive social impact. The company's approach to urban neighborhood transformation and investment is centered upon residential and commercial development, residential sales, and commercial brokerage.

The Menkiti Group invests in abandoned and underutilized properties and transforms them into exciting and affordable homes, workspaces, community-servicing retail, and dining experiences. Projects range from single-family residential renovations to large-scale, mixed-use, transit-oriented development projects. Over the past 20 years, The Menkiti Group has invested over $390MM in emerging neighborhoods along the eastern seaboard with concentrations in DC and Worcester, MA. Menkiti also worked on the development of over 4.7MM SF of real estate, and has assisted over 2,000 families in purchasing their first homes. For more information, please visit MenkitiGroup or call (202) 733-5455.

