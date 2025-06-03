A Moment Stamped In History: Anushka Hugs Hubby Virat As His RCB Registers Maiden IPL Win
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma embraced her husband, the senior RCB player, and modern batting legend Virat Kohli as jitters in the stadium stretched from the pitch to the last row in the stands.
After breaking down on field, Virat ran over to his wife, as he hugged her with tears streaming down his face. When it all kicked in, the emotions erupted for him akin to Italy's Mount Etna volcano.
Anushka hugged and congratulated her husband.
The shutters of the cameras stationed at the stadium went all gun-blazing to capture the moment between the couple, a moment that will put its signature along the dotted line of the history of India's pop-culture, in years to come.
For Virat, the moment came a few weeks after he announced his retirement from Test cricket. One can only imagine the sense of accomplishment that must be running through Kohli's mind at the moment.
Over the years, RCB has cultivated a loyal fanbase that has stood by the team, game after game, and season after season. With the maiden win coming after almost two decades, it has paid off enormously for them.
Incidentally, Anushka and IPL share the debut year. While the first season of IPL took place in the summer of 2008, Anushka made her debut roughly six months later with 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' opposite Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, whose Kolkata Knight Riders were the defending champions of IPL 2025.
Earlier this year in March, team India won the Champions Trophy with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli forming the backbone of the team. It was India's third title win, and Virat's second title win as a part of the team after its 2013 edition.
Nearly a year ago, India, again with Virat and Rohit as senior players, won the ICC T20 World Cup in Barbados as the team snatched the victory from the jaws of South Africa.
While Virat has been rocking it out on the field, Anushka has been on a sabbatical with her last on-screen appearance being in 2022 in 'Qala', where she was seen in a cameo appearance, and a full-fledged role back in 2018 release 'Zero'.
The actress was set to make her return on the silver screen with 'Chakda 'Xpress', based on India's lead pacer Jhulan Goswami. However, the future of the film seems bleak, as there are no reports of its release in theatres.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment