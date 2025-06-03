Puerto Vallarta Shines As A Top Summer Destination For American Travelers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From sea turtle releases and jungle excursions to award-winning dining without the crowds, this is the season to experience Mexico's Pacific paradise for less









NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As American travelers plan their summer getaways, Puerto Vallarta continues to secure its status as a must-visit international hotspot. According to the latest Allianz Partners USA report, nearly a third, or 29%, of U.S. flights are bound for international locales this summer, with Mexico claiming three of the top 10 destinations. Among these, Puerto Vallarta stands out for its seamless blend of natural beauty, cultural richness and abundance of outdoor adventures.

This vibrant city, tucked between the Sierra Madre Mountains and Banderas Bay on Mexico's Pacific coast, is a premier beach vacation destination supported by 27 direct air routes from the U.S. Summer visitors are rewarded with lush green landscapes, fewer crowds and valuable savings on both accommodations and activities, making it a perfect time to experience the city's signature mix of adventure, relaxation and charm.

WHAT TO DO



Sea Turtle Releases: From July through December, the city's beaches become the setting for one of nature's most moving events: the release of sea turtle hatchlings. Guided by marine biologists and conservation experts, these sunset events invite visitors to witness hatchlings make their way to the ocean, while learning about the species' biology and the importance of protecting their fragile ecosystems. Guests can take part in releases at participating hotels including Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa and Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta , both recognized for their longstanding conservation efforts. Boca de Tomates Turtle Camp offers a hands-on experience that includes adopting nests and assisting with releases, while tour operators such as Wildlife Connection and Ecotours Vallarta lead small-group excursions that help fund critical preservation work.



Explore Lush Landscapes: Summer rains transform Puerto Vallarta into a lush, green escape, creating perfect conditions for outdoor exploration. Canopy River leads adrenaline-filled adventures through the Sierra Madre Mountains, including ziplining, ATV rides and suspension bridge treks. For a quieter experience, scenic hikes like the coastal trail from Las Ánimas to Quimixto offer sweeping ocean views and the chance to spot local wildlife. South of the city, the Vallarta Botanical Gardens span 46 acres of native flora, riverside swimming spots and peaceful walking paths, making it a favorite for nature lovers.

Dining Without the Crowds: With fewer travelers in town, summer is the ideal time to explore the city's celebrated culinary scene. Acclaimed restaurants such as ICÚ , known for contemporary tasting menus that reimagine traditional Mexican dishes with regional influences; Tintoque , a chic destination for modern Mexican cuisine; and MAKAL , in the heart of the Romantic Zone and praised for its creative, ingredient-driven approach, serve innovative dishes in refined yet relaxed settings. The quieter pace allows guests to savor world-class cuisine without the usual wait.



WHERE TO STAY

As Puerto Vallarta enters its low season, travelers can take advantage of summer deals on accommodations across the city.

For Families: Velas Vallarta

This beachfront all-inclusive resort in the heart of Marina Vallarta offers serene views of the Sierra Madre Mountains and is a favorite for multigenerational vacations. Families enjoy spacious suites, three pools, a kids' club and daily entertainment. The Summer Presale 2025 package , available to book through June 3 for travel from June 1 to August 31, includes complimentary stays for children ages 4 to 12, 50% off for teens, a suite upgrade, $300 in resort credit, discounts on golf, early check-in or late check-out and the signature Kawitu Experience.

For Couples: Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway

An adults-only property in the heart of Puerto Vallarta, just steps from the iconic Malecon esplanade, Villa Premiere blends oceanfront luxury with personalized service. As part of the Flowers & Sea special, guests receive 20% off bookings made through June 20, valid for travel through January 3, 2026. The experience includes butler service, rejuvenating spa treatments, themed dinners with live entertainment on select nights and a serene beachfront setting designed for a stylish and relaxing escape.

For LGBTQ+ Travelers: ALMAR Resort

Located in the heart of the Romantic Zone (often referred to as the“Gayborhood”), ALMAR Resort is the city's only luxury LGBTQ+ beachfront property, known for its Oceanview suites, lively pool scene and inclusive atmosphere. From July 25 to 28, it will host the inaugural POSH PVR Escape , a three-day celebration of music, themed parties and curated experiences. POSH is internationally known for its high-energy events at Art Basel, Fashion Weeks in New York and Paris, and Pride celebrations in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York.

For Luxury Seekers: Casa Kimberly

Once the former residence of Elizabeth Taylor, this intimate nine-suite boutique hotel captures the charm of old Hollywood glamour paired with modern indulgence. The Hot Nights, Cool Savings promotion adds value to luxury stays from July 1 through October 31, with a third night free when booking two. The package also includes a deluxe continental breakfast delivered each morning and welcome margaritas upon arrival.

About Puerto Vallarta

Nestled between the rugged Sierra Madre Mountains and Banderas Bay on Mexico's balmy Pacific coast, Puerto Vallarta is the quintessential Mexican beach destination. Puerto Vallarta's year-round warm climate, easy direct access from major markets in the United States and Canada, and a range of accommodation options have made it a top choice for a stress-free tropical escape. Authentic culture can be discovered around every corner in Puerto Vallarta, from the charming cobblestone streets downtown to the art-filled Malecon, and the lively Romantic Zone – a favorite enclave amongst LGBTQ+ travelers. Puerto Vallarta's picturesque beaches and aquatic activities lure travelers, and its welcoming hospitality, top-notch gastronomy, and outdoor adventures keep them coming back time and time again.

