Patrice Roberts Launches 'Stay Connected To Your Roots' For Caribbean American Heritage Month

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This June, in observance of Caribbean American Heritage Month, Soca Star Patrice Roberts launches the“Stay Connected to Your Roots” Campaign. The initiative is a resonant call to action for Caribbean Americans across the U.S. to honor their heritage by investing in the people, places, and traditions that shaped them. From supporting educational institutions and arts programs to making meaningful return visits to their homelands, this movement fuses celebration with purpose.Patrice Roberts, whose viral hit“Mind My Business” topped Carnival playlists and TikTok recently headlined Central Park's SummerStage and now brings her cultural platform to an even greater cause. Rooted in Roberts' lived experience as both a cultural torchbearer and global artist, the campaign celebrates legacy while encouraging purposeful engagement with the Caribbean diaspora.“Culture isn't something we leave behind, it's what carries us forward,” says Roberts.“Stay Connected to Your Roots is about transforming cultural pride into collective action. It's about giving back to the communities that gave us everything.”Partnering with grassroots organizations, educational institutions, and cultural leaders in cities including New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C., Roberts will help mobilize support for Caribbean-led programs. From funding arts education to planning return visits home, the campaign promotes tangible ways for diaspora members to uplift their communities and preserve their cultural identity. It's about showing love for your culture not only through music, food, and festivities, but also through action that strengthens future generations.The campaign also forms part of Roberts' broader storytelling framework, with this particular effort rooted in the local community. It amplifies stories of resilience, neighborhood legacy, and shared values, underscoring the vital role of community in shaping Caribbean identity both at home and abroad. "Whether your roots are in Port of Spain, Kingston, Bridgetown, or the boroughs of Brooklyn, our rhythm is universal.” Roberts shares.“Our legacy is lived, not just remembered, and now, more than ever, we need to pour back into what raised us.”Throughout the month,“Stay Connected to Your Roots” will come to life through curated cultural activations, storytelling circles, Diaspora spotlights, and fundraising efforts supporting youth and creative programs in Caribbean communities. Celebrate. Give back. Stay connected through Soca, spirit, and solidarity.About Patrice Roberts @PatriceRoberts1A global ambassador of Soca music, Patrice Roberts is one of the Caribbean's most dynamic voices, known for bridging culture, community, and celebration. From sold-out performances across the globe to advocacy for youth and arts, she continues to carry her heritage with power, pride, and purpose.For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Patrice Roberts, please contact her press team.###

