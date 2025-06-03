Consider Small-Cap Stock Newsmax For Future Growth Opportunities
To be sure, the stock has been volatile since its market debut, having fallen 14% in the past month alone. However, the company is developing an audience and growing at a brisk pace.
Newsmax has expanded its distribution, including a deal with Hulu+ that enables it to reach approximately 60 million U.S. homes.
The company also reported revenue growth of 20% in the last twelve months, generating $175.7 million U.S.
The company has been recognized as America's fourth highest-rated cable news network by Nielsen.
Most recently, NMAX stock is being added to the Russell 2000 Index of small-cap stocks, news that sent the share price up 8% in a single day.
With a market capitalization of $2.35 billion U.S., the company is definitely a small-cap stock. And it has yet to post a profit.
However, the company has reported an uptick in viewership since U.S. President Donald Trump was re-elected. Many conservatives view Newsmax as an alternative to %FoxNews (NASDAQ: $FOX).
According to Nielsen ratings, Newsmax's audience grew 690% year-over-year in this year's first quarter and the network's prime time viewership has risen 1,027% over the last five years.
The company has been named by the Reuters Institute as one of the top U.S. news brands. Newsmax also has strong liquidity and minimal debt on its books.
Regardless of one's personal politics, NMAX stock might be worth buying to capitalize on the company's growth in Donald Trump's America.
