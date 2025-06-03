403
Economic Hurdles And Modest Gains: Latin America's 2025 OECD Outlook Revealed
|Chile
|2.4
|Industrial recovery, strong external demand
|Brazil
|2.1
|Household spending, robust labor market
|Mexico
|0.4
|Domestic demand, affected by US tariffs
|Argentina
|2.7–5.0
|Recovery after 2024 contraction, fiscal adjustment
|Colombia
|2.5
|Investment rebound, high but declining inflation
|Peru
|3.0
|Fiscal consolidation, external sector recovery
|Ecuador
|1.2–1.6
|Fiscal constraints, modest growth
|Paraguay
|3.8
|Agro recovery, strong energy and industry
|Uruguay
|~2.5–3.0
|Stable growth, export-driven
|Bolivia
|1.5–2.2
|Modest growth, external sector challenges
The OECD highlights several risks that could undermine growth. Rising trade tensions and protectionist measures, especially tariffs imposed by the United States, threaten to disrupt supply chains and increase costs.
Geopolitical conflicts and volatility in financial markets add uncertainty. Climate-related disasters also pose risks to agricultural production, a vital sector for many countries.
Understanding these dynamics matters because Latin America's growth affects global commodity markets, migration flows, and regional stability.
The slow pace of productivity improvements and persistent poverty-over a quarter of the population lives in poverty-underscore the need for structural reforms. Without increasing productivity and investment, economic gains will remain limited.
In summary, Latin America faces a fragile recovery in 2025. Modest growth driven by domestic demand and some export recovery contends with inflationary pressures, fiscal limits, and external shocks.
The region's economic future depends on navigating trade tensions, managing inflation, and implementing reforms to boost productivity and investment. These factors will determine whether Latin America can close the gap with more developed economies or remain trapped in slow growth.
