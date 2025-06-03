Ukraine Strikes Kerch Bridge In Crimea After Bombing 40 Russian Warplanes - Why It Matters: Key Points

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ukraine on Tuesday (June 3) claimed responsibility for an underwater explosion that damaged the Kerch Bridge, a vital artery linking Russia to the annexed Crimean Peninsula. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) described the operation as a“unique special operation,” marking the third time Ukraine has struck the bridge since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

The blast, which detonated more than 1,000 kilograms of explosives attached to an underwater pillar, sent a plume of water and debris skyward in dramatic video footage released by Ukrainian officials. While the full extent of the damage remains unclear, Russian authorities temporarily closed the bridge for about four hours before resuming traffic by Tuesday afternoon.

Why the Kerch bridge attack is crucial

Strategic lifeline: The 19-kilometre (12-mile) Kerch Bridge is the only fixed land connection between Russia and Crimea, transporting troops, weapons, fuel, and civilian supplies.

Military supply route: The bridge is essential for sustaining Russian military operations in southern Ukraine, especially in conflict zones like the Zaporizhzhia region.

Symbolic significance: Built after Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, the bridge represents Moscow's claim of control over the peninsula and is a symbol of Russian power and pride.

Operational disruption: Damage to the bridge delays and complicates Russia's logistics, impacting the timely delivery of reinforcements and materials to the frontlines.

Psychological impact: Attacking such a high-profile and supposedly secure structure undermines Russian morale and exposes vulnerabilities within occupied territories.

Part of a Larger Campaign: The Kerch Bridge strike follows a wave of Ukrainian operations targeting Russian airbases and railway infrastructure , aiming to sever critical supply routes deep inside Russian-controlled areas.

Key points

Ukraine destroyed over 40 Russian military aircraft in a major drone assault just days before the Kerch Bridge attack .

The underwater explosion damaged a support pillar of the bridge, temporarily halting traffic.

Russia acknowledged the closure but has not disclosed the full extent of the damage.

The SBU described the bridge strike as a“unique special operation,” involving more than 1,000 kg of explosives.

The bridge is vital to Russian military logistics and the flow of supplies into occupied Crimea and southern Ukraine.

The strike is part of Ukraine's strategy to weaken Russian supply lines and regain momentum in the ongoing conflict.

Symbolically, the bridge is a potent emblem of Russian control. President Vladimir Putin personally inaugurated it in 2018 by driving across its newly completed span - a display of Moscow's defiance in the face of international condemnation. Its construction, led by Putin ally and oligarch Arkady Rotenberg, was fast-tracked just two years after the annexation.

This latest attack demonstrates Ukraine's ability to carry out deep, precise strikes against key Russian infrastructure, escalating pressure on Moscow's military operations and signaling continued Ukrainian resolve amid stalled peace negotiations.

A recurring target

This latest operation marks the third confirmed attack on the bridge. The first, in October 2022, caused massive fire and structural damage after a truck bomb explosion. A second, in July 2023, left part of the roadway hanging and killed two civilians. Tuesday's blast underscores Ukraine's continued intent to weaken Russian military logistics and reclaim control over territory lost since 2014.

Kyiv has repeatedly stated that the bridge is a legitimate military target.

Just two days before the Kerch Bridge bombing, Ukraine carried out one of its most extensive drone operations of the war, targeting four Russian airbases across the Arctic, Siberia, and the Far East. The coordinated strikes, spanning three time zones, reportedly took over a year to plan. According to Ukrainian officials, the operation destroyed more than 40 warplanes, including long-range Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons.

Neutralize air power: Destroy long-range bombers (like Tu-95 and Tu-22M3) that Russia uses for missile strikes across Ukraine . Reduce Russia's ability to launch air attacks from deep within its territory.

Disrupt logistics and operations: Damage aircraft, fuel depots, and support infrastructure to hinder the Russian air force's mobility and readiness. Force Russia to relocate assets, stretching its logistics.

Expose vulnerabilities: Demonstrate Ukraine's ability to strike thousands of kilometers into Russian territory, undermining the perception of Russia's interior security.

Build leverage for negotiations: Increase pressure on Moscow during peace talks by striking strategic, high-value targets.

Regain initiative: Shift from a defensive to offensive posture, taking the war deep into Russian-controlled space to regain strategic momentum.

