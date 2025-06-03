Mcdonald's Just Announced The Snack Wrap Comeback - Here's What's Missing

MENAFN - Live Mint) Nine years after discontinuing the fan-favorite Snack Wrap in the US, McDonald's is officially bringing it back. The fast-food giant announced on Tuesday (June 3) that a revamped version of the Snack Wrap will hit US menus starting July 10.

Customer demand drove the comeback

Despite being off the menu since 2016, the Snack Wrap never disappeared from customer cravings. Some fans continued trying to order it at drive-thrus, while others launched online campaigns.

“We listen to our fans, and the Snack Wrap's return is a testament to that,” said McDonald's US President Joe Erlinger in an interview with The Associated Press.

One of those fans is Alicia Force, a musician and high school administrative assistant from Missouri, who even started a Facebook group urging McDonald's to bring the item back.

Force said she tried everything, even making them at home. But nothing was the same.

Social media kept the Snack Wrap alive

A Change petition garnered nearly 19,000 signatures, and a viral TikTok video of a food reviewer eating a Snack Wrap in Ireland - where they were never discontinued - racked up more than 1.4 million views. McDonald's began teasing the return earlier this year.

Simplified menu, new recipe

McDonald's is tweaking the menu for a smoother rollout. Only fried chicken Snack Wraps will be offered in the US, with two sauce options: Ranch and Spicy. The previous grilled chicken version and sauces like honey mustard won't be part of the initial relaunch.

“We knew we had one chance to knock it out of the park,” Erlinger said.“It had to be easy for crew to execute.”

The comeback also follows years of internal development. McDonald's debuted a new peppery fried chicken strip - McCrispy Strips - in May, which will be used in the wraps.

Competing in the chicken wars

The revival comes amid rising competition in the chicken category. Popeyes just launched its own chicken wraps, while Burger King, Wendy's, and even convenience store chain Wawa already offer similar items.

“There's so much opportunity in the chicken category,” Erlinger said.

A nod to health and affordability

The Snack Wrap's smaller size and tortilla casing appeal to health-conscious consumers, while its lower price could lure back inflation-weary diners.

While McDonald's hasn't revealed official pricing, similar wraps at competitors like Burger King cost around $2.99 - less than many full-size sandwiches.

Still more varieties abroad

The US will see a limited release compared to global menus. In Canada, for instance, Snack Wraps are still sold with grilled or fried chicken and include fish and breakfast wrap options.

McDonald's hasn't confirmed whether the US will get expanded flavors in the future, but said:“We'll continue listening to our fans when it comes to menu innovations.”

