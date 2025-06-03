Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lee Jae-Myung Heartbeat Away From South Korea's Presidency As Kim Moon-Soo Concedes Defeat In Presidential Election

2025-06-03 03:16:40
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung looks all set to become the next President of South Korea as Kim Moon-soo, South Korea's main conservative candidate, has already conceded defeat in the Presidential election. According to The Guardian, with just 70% of the votes having been counted, Lee of the Democratic Party held a strong lead at 48.523%. With almost impossible chances of a turnaround, Moon-soo was prompted to concede defeat in the elections.

As the results kept coming in, an elated Lee Jae-myung thanked voters for picking the Liberals as their choice, indicating towards a new chapter in Asia's geopolitics.
(This is a developing story. Please come back for more information)

