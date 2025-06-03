Covid-19: Active Tally In India Crosses 4000 Mark Maharashtra Reports 86 Infections

MENAFN - Live Mint)The number of active Covid-19 cases in India has now crossed 4000, with Maharashtra reporting 86 infections, and 108 people testing positive for Covid-19 in Gujarat, on Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, five COVID-19 deaths have been reported across India - one each in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, and two in Maharashtra, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

| Covid-19 cases rise to 4026; Delhi reports 47 new infections, Kerala sees 35

As of Tuesday, June 3, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 4,026, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's COVID-19 dashboard shows.

Here are 10 things you need to know about the recent Covid-19 surge in India:

1. India reported 65 new Covid-19 cases, as per the health ministry's latest data on Tuesday. This marks a significant dip, as compared to yesterday's numbers, which stood at 203 .

2. Gujarat reported 108 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Tuesday. With this, the total number of active infections in the state has risen to 461.

3. Maharashtra reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the total infections since January 1 to 959, the health department said. So far, 435 patients have recovered, while active cases stand at 510. Since Monday, four deaths were reported: two in Nagpur, and one each in Chandrapur and Miraj.

| COVID-19: 4 new deaths in India, active toll nears 4,000 - latest updates

4. Haryana reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with Gurugram and Faridabad accounting for the majority-six and five cases respectively, according to the state health department. Karnal and Jhajjar reported two cases each, while one case emerged from Ambala. The state's active caseload rose to 51, up from 44 on Monday. Of these, Gurugram had the highest number with 17 active cases, followed by Faridabad with 12, Karnal with 11, Panchkula with 4, Jhajjar and Ambala with 3 each, and one case from Sonipat.

5. In Gwalior, a 53-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Mumbai and is currently under home isolation an official told news wire PTI on Tuesday. Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Sachin Srivastava confirmed that health authorities were alerted about the case on Monday evening.

6. Bengal reported 41 fresh COVID-19 cases and the death of a patient who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata, an official of the state health department said on Tuesday. The deceased, 43-year-old Howrah resident, had other comorbidities, including nephrological issues and acute coronary syndrome. She died at the isolation ward of the medical establishment.

7. In Andhra Pradesh, 38 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state over the past three weeks, the state's principal secretary for Health MT Krishna Babu told PTI.

| Covid-19: India reports 363 new cases in last 24 hrs, 2 die in Kerala, Karnataka

8. Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district reported its first COVID case, after an 82-year-old woman came to Nahan Medical College and Hospital a complaint of cold and cough and was found to be positive for COVID in a rapid test.

9. Madhya Pradesh's Indore reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the city's total to 25 since January 1. One patient is a 21-year-old from Dewas who returned from Delhi on May 27, and the other is a 35-year-old local, said District Epidemiologist Dr. Anshul Mishra.

10. Presently, Kerala has 1,446 active cases, the highest in the country followed by Maharashtra with 494, Gujarat with 397 and Delhi with 393 cases, reported PTI.