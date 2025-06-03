Afghanistan's Khalida Popal Wins Best Sports Book Award

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Khalida Popal, former captain of the Afghanistan national women's football team, has been honored with the Best Sports Book of 2025 award in London for her book My Beautiful Sisters. The prestigious ceremony, organized by the London Sports Book Awards Foundation, recognized Popal's book as a powerful and inspiring account of her struggles and achievements in advancing women's football in Afghanistan amid cultural and political challenges.

The book's compelling narrative, highlighting Popal's courage, perseverance, and her efforts to create opportunities for Afghan female athletes despite widespread restrictions, captured the judges' attention. It also details her personal journey, including her exile to Denmark, making the story both a personal memoir and a broader reflection on resilience and hope.

In addition to the main award, My Beautiful Sisters received the Vicky Orvis Award for Women's Sports Writing, emphasizing the book's significant impact in raising awareness about women's issues in sports.

Popal's memoir explores her relentless fight to establish sports opportunities for Afghan women under oppressive circumstances and her experiences in exile. The book goes beyond her personal story to address broader themes of gender equality and the transformative power of sports in driving social change.

According to a report by Reuters, during her acceptance speech, Popal dedicated the award to all women fighting for their rights. She emphasized that the purpose of her book is to inspire future generations to stand firm against inequality and injustice.

Her story is a testament to the strength and spirit of Afghan women athletes who continue to challenge societal norms despite considerable risks. Popal's advocacy through this book highlights how sports can serve as a platform for empowerment and social progress, especially for marginalized communities.

As global attention to women's rights and sports equality grows, Popal's book serves as a timely reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by female athletes in conflict zones. Her message encourages solidarity and action to support women breaking barriers worldwide.

