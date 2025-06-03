Cemig Files 2024 Form 20-F

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS – CEMIG ("CEMIG"), a publicly held company with shares traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid, hereby informs the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") and the market in general that it has registered on April 30, 2025, Form 20-F for the 2024 fiscal year ("2024 Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

2024 Form 20-F was filed and made available on May 1, and can be accessed on SEC's website, at , or the Company's Investor Relations website, at .

Shareholders who wish to receive, free of charge, a hard copy of the report, including the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31,2024, must request it by email at [email protected]

Contact:

Investor Relations Department

[email protected]

+5531 3506-5024

Andrea Marques de Almeida

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

SOURCE CEMIG

