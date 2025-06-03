Original Series Success Leads Great American Media To Launch Third New Series In 2025
"We are very proud to introduce our audience to this new series," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "Like our other Original series, 'Crossroad Springs' furthers our mission to create meaningful content anchored in timeless values. With compelling storytelling, heartfelt performances, and themes that encourage and inspire, 'Crossroad Springs' continues the Great American Media tradition of wholesome entertainment for the entire family," Abbott concluded.
"Crossroad Springs" follows the Hamilton family, adult siblings James (Stoddard) and Janet (Alatalo), their aging family members, dad, Willis (Johnston), and Aunt Amy (Drummond), who are eking out a living on Hamilton Ranch with financial hardships and staffing shortages. James, a pastor in Chicago, and Janet, an ER doctor in a neighboring town, feel called to return home to help the family. Once there, the siblings encounter the son of the owner of the neighboring farm, Daniel Newman (Hutch), who are all wary of each other due to a generational feud between the families. As he settles into his new day-to-day life on the farm, James begins to realize there are no places to worship on the thousands of acres of farms. There, in the environment of come-as-you-are vibes, barns, rodeo arenas, even outdoors under clear night skies, James starts a cowboy church right there in the place where faith, family, and ranch life go hand in hand.
"Crossroad Springs" is produced by Nicely and Brainpower. Produced by Jessica Reis. Marco Deufemia and Paula Tiberius direct from an original teleplay by Paula Tiberius.
For more information, go to and
ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA
Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include, Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Pam Slay
Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations
818.415.3784
[email protected]
Debbie Davis
[email protected]
Crosswind Media & PR , Director of Client Services
C: 214-802-8979 (call or text)
[email protected]
SOURCE Great American Media
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment