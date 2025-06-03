Original Series Success Leads Great American Media To Launch Third New Series In 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Built around the simple but powerful idea that the end of one road can lead to something greater, Crossroad Springs follows a family at a pivotal turning point and a town becoming a symbol of resilience, purpose, and hope.

"We are very proud to introduce our audience to this new series," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "Like our other Original series, 'Crossroad Springs' furthers our mission to create meaningful content anchored in timeless values. With compelling storytelling, heartfelt performances, and themes that encourage and inspire, 'Crossroad Springs' continues the Great American Media tradition of wholesome entertainment for the entire family," Abbott concluded.

"Crossroad Springs" follows the Hamilton family, adult siblings James (Stoddard) and Janet (Alatalo), their aging family members, dad, Willis (Johnston), and Aunt Amy (Drummond), who are eking out a living on Hamilton Ranch with financial hardships and staffing shortages. James, a pastor in Chicago, and Janet, an ER doctor in a neighboring town, feel called to return home to help the family. Once there, the siblings encounter the son of the owner of the neighboring farm, Daniel Newman (Hutch), who are all wary of each other due to a generational feud between the families. As he settles into his new day-to-day life on the farm, James begins to realize there are no places to worship on the thousands of acres of farms. There, in the environment of come-as-you-are vibes, barns, rodeo arenas, even outdoors under clear night skies, James starts a cowboy church right there in the place where faith, family, and ranch life go hand in hand.

"Crossroad Springs" is produced by Nicely and Brainpower. Produced by Jessica Reis. Marco Deufemia and Paula Tiberius direct from an original teleplay by Paula Tiberius.

For more information, go to and

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include, Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

818.415.3784

[email protected]

Debbie Davis

[email protected]

Crosswind Media & PR , Director of Client Services

C: 214-802-8979 (call or text)

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Media