Tomorrow.Io To Bring AI-Powered Weather Forecasting To Filipino Farmers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In collaboration with the Department of Agriculture (DA), the partnership aims to transform how weather forecasting supports farming by leveraging Tomorrow's AI-driven models and proprietary network of low-orbit satellites. These satellites enable micro-weather forecasting at the plot level, allowing them to deliver precise and timely agronomy advice, such as when to apply pesticides or delay irrigation based on incoming rainfall.

This joint effort comes at a critical time, with the southwest monsoon (habagat) already starting to affect various parts of the country, signaling the arrival of the rainy season.

In 2024 alone, the agriculture sector suffered ₱57.78 billion in damages due to weather disturbances, affecting over 1.4 million farmers and fishers. It resulted in the loss of 2.19 million metric tons of production across nearly 1 million hectares, based on data from the DA's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center. These figures underscore the urgent need for climate-resilient practices and more effective forecasting tools.

As a geographically complex archipelago, the Philippines faces unique weather forecasting challenges that traditional ground-based solutions cannot solve alone. With hundreds of islands, mountainous terrain, and remote regions, coverage gaps are inevitable. Tomorrow's proprietary space-based satellite constellation is purpose-built to overcome these limitations, delivering real-time, high-resolution weather intelligence across the entire country, including the most remote and underserved areas. Tomorrow 's, the only global provider of such a space technology, ensures truly national coverage, enabling faster, more accurate early warnings and decision-making during severe weather events.

By providing accurate, location-specific weather data, the initiative enables farmers to make informed decisions, manage inputs more efficiently, mitigate weather-related losses, and enhance yields even under increasingly unpredictable

Tomorrow collects global, high-resolution atmospheric data through its proprietary satellite constellation, which physics-based and AI-powered models then process to deliver highly accurate forecasts. This intelligence is then translated into predictive insights via a scalable software platform, enabling proactive risk management across multiple industries.

The weather forecasting firm's technology has already been tapped in various global development efforts, including with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation programs in Africa. In the Philippines, the licensing agreement allows Tomorrow to extend its services beyond agriculture to other critical sectors, such as shipping and aviation, where real-time weather data is vital for safety and efficiency.

