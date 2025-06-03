INVESTIGATION ALERT: Berger Montague PC Investigates Coinbase Global, Inc.'S Board Of Directors For Breach Of Fiduciary Duties (NASDAQ: COIN)
Berger Montague's investigation is focused on whether Coinbase's Board of Directors breached its fiduciary duties in the manner in which it oversaw the Company's data security. On May 15, 2025, Coinbase disclosed that cybercriminals had targeted its customer support agents overseas and stolen customer data, then attempted to extort Coinbase for the return of the personal information.
Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in shareholder litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.
