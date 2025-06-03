Bank On The UK In Volatile Times' Trade Secretary Tells G7 And European Businesses



Jonathan Reynolds to meet G7 and EU counterparts in Paris and Brussels to discuss economic security and global trade.

Trade Secretary targets economic growth and jobs, saying deals with India, US and EU make UK the most connected economy for global business. Visit shows how Plan for Change is reducing trade barriers that will boost exports to the EU.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

LONDON, England – The UK is a country that counterparts and businesses can bank on in increasingly uncertain and volatile times, trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds will tell G7 and EU ministers and commissioners on a three-day visit to Paris and Brussels.

He will deliver the message at a G7 trade ministerial meeting in Paris before travelling to Brussels for talks with EU counterparts and a speech to business representatives, policymakers, and diplomats at the European Policy Centre's Economic Security Forum.

The trade secretary's message comes after the UK sealed landmark deals with India, the US and the European Union, positioning the UK as a global champion of free trade, delivering for British businesses and putting money in the pockets of working people.

This will be delivered through the expected GDP increase by £4.8 billion thanks to the India deal, nearly £9 billion added to the UK economy by 2040 through the EU deal and the thousands of jobs saved across the country because of the deal with the US.

He is also expected to meet US trade representative Jamieson Greer, India's minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal and EU commissioner for trade and economic security Maros Šefčovič to progress implementation of the trade deals and ensure businesses feel the benefits as soon as possible.

Jonathan Reynolds will use the visit to reinforce that Britain is open for business as part of this Government's Plan for Change to deliver on its core mission to grow the economy, raise living standards and put more money in people's pockets.

Ahead of the visit, Business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

“Our deals with the US, EU and India are proof that the UK is the most connected country in the world to do business. Along with our modern Industrial Strategy, our Plan for Change is making the UK a safe, stable bet in uncertain times.

“We recognise our relationship with G7 allies and EU counterparts must continue to evolve and deliver a better trading environment for our businesses and exporters.

“That's why we want to wipe away costly, business-blocking barriers and open up opportunities to grow our economy, create jobs and put more money in people's pockets.”

The business secretary will use his visit to call for the UK's new relationship with the EU to help businesses, and with almost 100,000 UK businesses exporting goods to the EU last year, and the upcoming trade strategy, the UK is continuing its work to build on the recent deals and tear down barriers to doing business around the world.

As part of the trip the business and trade secretary will also discuss the UK's modern Industrial Strategy being published this Spring in his first ever in person meetings with the European Commission's executive vice-president for the industrial strategy Stephane Séjourné and executive vice-president for the Clean, Just and Competitive Transition Teresa Ribera.

The business and trade secretary will also use the visit to hold in-person meetings with Laurent Saint-Martin, Don Farrell and Maninder Sidhu, the trade ministers of France, Australia and Canada respectively.

The post Bank on the UK in volatile times' trade secretary tells G7 and European businesses appeared first on Caribbean News Global .