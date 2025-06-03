Indonesia Reaches Key Milestones In OECD Accession Process

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)On the occasion of theIndonesia's coordinating minister for economic affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, submitted Indonesia's Initial Memorandum to OECD secretary-general Mathias Cormann, marking a significant step forward towards accession to the OECD.

The initial memorandum is a preliminary self-assessment of the alignment of Indonesia's legislation, policies and practices with OECD standards and best practices. It marks the beginning of the comprehensive technical phase of the OECD accession process.

Indonesia also submitted its formal request to join the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, one of the OECD's flagship standards that creates the legal foundation for countries to fight foreign bribery. Joining and effectively implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention is an integral part of the OECD accession process.

“Indonesia is a significant global player and provides important leadership across its region and beyond. By taking these important steps today, Indonesia has sent a strong message to the international community of its commitment to align with and help shape international standards and best practices,” OECD secretary-general Mathias Cormann said.“OECD accession is a positive transformational process, supporting Indonesia's ambition to become an advanced economy by 2045. For the OECD, Indonesia brings important perspectives to the table helping to further strengthen our Organisation's global relevance and impact.”

In line with Indonesia's Accession Roadmap , adopted by the 38 member countries of the OECD one year ago, an in-depth technical dialogue will now begin with 25 expert committees covering a wide range of policy issues including anti-corruption and integrity efforts, education, health, effective protection of the environment as well as open trade and investment.

The OECD accession process serves as a powerful catalyst to drive further necessary reforms through Indonesia's review and alignment of its legislation, policy and practices with OECD standards and best practices.

Indonesia has been a key partner of the OECD since 2007 and, in 2014, Indonesia served as an inaugural co-chair of the OECD's Southeast Asia Regional Programme.

The OECD Council took the decision to open accession discussions with Indonesia on 20 February 2024 , making it the OECD's first accession candidate country from Southeast Asia.

