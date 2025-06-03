Bull Tough Flooring Offers Service To Help Calgary Homeowners Deal With Pesky Allergy Season

Bull Tough Flooring

- Nadine - Calgary ClientCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Calgary is bracing for one of its toughest allergy seasons in years. Environment and Climate Change Canada reports that warmer springs and elevated carbon‐dioxide levels are lengthening pollen cycles across the Prairies, driving higher and more persistent tree, grass, and ragweed counts. With as many as 30 percent of Canadians affected by seasonal allergic rhinitis, indoor air quality has become a public‐health priority.In this context, Bull Tough Flooring is highlighting its dustless hardwood refinishing service as a practical step for Calgary homeowners who want to reduce particulate exposure during renovation projects.Traditional sanding methods can disperse fine wood particles that remain airborne for days, aggravating allergies and respiratory conditions. Bull Tough Flooring's sealed sanding system, paired with industrial‐grade HEPA filtration, captures up to 99.9 % of dust at the source, allowing most residents to remain in their homes throughout the refinishing process.Early adopters report noticeably cleaner homes post‐project and fewer allergy flare‐ups. Independent indoor‐air readings taken after recent refinishing jobs showed particulate counts comparable to pre‐project levels."They were detail‐oriented, respectful and left everything spotless-rare to find a team this reliable," said homeowner Claire S."Bull Tough restored our water‐damaged floors with truly dustless sanding-no cleanup, just beautiful, like‐new hardwood," added homeowner Nadine R.Additional advantages of Bull Tough Flooring's dustless approach include minimal room preparation with furniture moved only to adjacent spaces, and no need to shut down HVAC systems thanks to fully sealed sanding equipment. Rapid turnaround allows most floors to support light foot traffic within the same day, and because dust is captured at the source, the final coat cures smoother. The process is also compatible with low‐VOC, water‐borne finishes that meet GreenGuard Gold standards, providing an odour‐free, environmentally responsible option for families, schools and healthcare settings.About Bull Tough FlooringFounded in 2010, Bull Tough Flooring is a Calgary‐based hardwood flooring specialist offering installation, restoration and refinishing services for residential and commercial clients. The company focuses on craftsmanship, sustainable methods and customer education.

