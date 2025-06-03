ALLEN MEDIA GROUP's 'HBCU GO' NAMED OFFICIAL BROADCAST AND STREAMING PARTNER OF INAUGURAL LAS VEGAS HBCU CLASSIC

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports platform that embraces the voice of Black Excellence through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)

Grambling State vs. Jackson State Kicks Off at 3:00 PM PT / 6:00 PM ET from Allegiant Stadium on Saturday October 25th

- Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) is pleased to announce that it's free-streaming service HBCU GO has been named by the Las Vegas Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) as the official broadcast and streaming partner for the inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic on October 25, 2025 to be held at Allegiant Stadium. This historic rivalry between Grambling State University and Jackson State University will now be accessible to fans nationwide, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM PT (6:00 PM ET), bringing the excitement and rich traditions of HBCU football to an expansive audience.

HBCU GO, the leading media provider for the nation's 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), will deliver comprehensive coverage of the event across its digital streaming platform and network of broadcast affiliates, ensuring that alumni, students, and supporters can experience every moment of this highly anticipated matchup. The broadcast will include pre-game analysis, halftime coverage featuring performances from the Grambling State University“World Famed” Tiger Marching Band and the Jackson State University“Sonic Boom of the South,” and post-game insights from players and coaches. This marks the first time HBCU GO will broadcast and stream a football game in Las Vegas.

Viewers can watch the Las Vegas HBCU Classic in a variety of ways – on broadcast television stations throughout the U.S. and streaming on HBCUGO. This game will also air across various digital platforms, including the HBCU GO mobile app and FAST channel, that is available on the AMG free-streaming platform Local Now.

“HBCU sports consistently delivers some of the world's best athletes and competition available,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group.“The Las Vegas HBCU Classic is a great event for true sports fans.”

For more information about HBCU GO, visit HBCUGO or follow the network on Facebook, X, YouTube, and Instagram. Fans can also download the HBCU GO app to stream the game live on their TV, tablet, or mobile device for free.

Travel packages and tickets, visit allegiantstadium/lvhbcuclassic or @lvhbcuclassic on X and Instagram.

Broadcast details, including the network and channel listings and credential information, will be announced on a later date.

About HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and entertainment programming produced by leading African American producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs.

Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG). AMG is headquartered in Los Angeles and has offices in New York and Atlanta. AMG owns/operates 28 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS, COMEDY, RECIPE, CARS, ES, MYDESTINATION, JUSTICECENTRAL, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, and HBCU GO. AMG also owns the digital streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 74 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 7,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent content to our viewers, global platforms, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. For more information, visit:

About the Las Vegas HBCU Classic

The Las Vegas HBCU Classic was created through a strategic partnership between the Las Vegas Raiders, ASM Global, Russ Potts Productions, Inc., and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). This collaboration brings HBCUs to the forefront, celebrating their rich athletic tradition and cultural heritage while showcasing top-tier college football at world-class Allegiant Stadium.

