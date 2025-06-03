SECNAV Phelan Makes Inaugural Visit To Naval Postgraduate School

Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan speaks with Naval Postgraduate School students about their studies and research projects during a visit, May 29. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan poses with U.S. Navy and Marine Corps student presenters at Naval Postgraduate School for a group photo during a visit, May 29. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan receives a briefing from Naval Postgraduate School student U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Dillon Pierce, a PhD candidate in Space Systems, about his missile research during a visit, May 29. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Janiel F. Adames)

Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan speaks with allied military and partner nation students during a visit to Naval Postgraduate School, May 29. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Janiel F. Adames)

Navy Secretary emphasized NPS' role in equipping leaders with knowledge, skills to evolve technology solutions at the pace of modern combat.

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Honorable John Phelan, 79th Secretary of the Navy, visited the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterey, California, May 29.

"We were very pleased to host Secretary Phelan and show him all that NPS has to offer in support of his priorities," said retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau, NPS President. "A more lethal and ready naval force includes cognitive readiness, and NPS graduates effective, innovative, technologically competent leaders necessary to ensure U.S. seapower."

Phelan met with NPS senior leaders and faculty, and toured the campus engaging with the school's mid-career military students to hear about their studies and applied research whose recent operational experience informs their work.

"The Naval Postgraduate School is one of the world's preeminent institutions of military education." said Phelan. "I want our best warfighters coming to NPS to develop their intellectual edge and turn their insights into real-world solutions for our Navy and Marine Corps."

Several NPS students had an opportunity to present their research to Phelan showcasing their innovative work in ship systems engineering, acquisition reform, artificial intelligence, ocean sensing, autonomy, space, and additive manufacturing.

"I am looking for ways to adapt and adopt industry innovation at greater speeds to modernize our Navy," Phelan said to the students. "We need to equip our leaders with the knowledge and skills to help evolve technology solutions at the pace of modern combat, and I see this happening now at NPS."

Modernization was another key theme of Phelan's visit, and from information technology to labs, the NPS modernization plan aims to completely overhaul aging buildings and outfit them with technology upgrades. Phelan also toured the recently completed Bullard Hall, home to NPS' System Engineering and Space Systems programs.

Reflecting on his visit, Phelan said, "It was a real pleasure meeting NPS students and faculty yesterday and seeing how they're working with industry to bring innovation, capability and cost control to our warfighting domains. We need to do things faster, smarter and cheaper, and NPS has the ability to play a major role in that mission."

Established in 1909, NPS provides defense-focused graduate education, including classified studies and interdisciplinary research, to advance the operational effectiveness, technological leadership and warfighting advantage of the Naval service. Located in Monterey, California, NPS offers master's and doctoral programs for U.S. military and civilians, federal agencies, allied militaries and partner nations.

