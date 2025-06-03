Airtm And Awana Tackle Remote Work Inequities, Offering Fair Pay And Opportunities To Global South Tech Talent

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Airtm , the leading platform empowering digital workers in the Global South with fast, fair payments, today announced a strategic partnership with Awana , a specialized platform connecting enterprises with elite Latin American tech professionals. This collaboration directly addresses critical remote work challenges, including geographic exclusion, wage inequality, and unreliable payments, faced by talent in Latin America.Despite the surge in global remote work, structural inequities persist: 95% of remote job postings remain geographically restricted, effectively sidelining vast numbers of skilled professionals in the Global South. Additionally, Latin American freelancers often earn only half ( ) of what their North American counterparts make for equivalent work, with late or unreliable payments further exacerbating economic instability.This partnership provides a targeted solution:1. Expanded Access to High-Quality Job Opportunities: Through Airtm's platform-agnostic Airner Hub community and Awana's network of US hiring companies, Latin American digital workers gain unprecedented visibility and direct access to top-tier remote roles. Awana's specialized vetting process and rapid placement timeline ensure professionals quickly connect with opportunities that truly value their skills.2. Reliable and Fair Payments: With Airtm's stablecoin-backed infrastructure, digital workers can receive fast payouts in USD-equivalent value, helping them bypass high fees, currency instability, and limited local banking access. Airtm's solution addresses chronic issues like late payments (affecting up to 41% of gig workers globally [ ]) and exorbitant transfer fees that reduce take-home pay by as much as 18% (#:~:text=harder%20for%20them%20to%20sustain,earnings%2C%20further%20exacerbating%20the%20financial ).Calvin Sedao, CEO and Founder of Awana, emphasized the transformative potential: "At Awana, we've always believed Latin American talent can compete-and lead-on the global stage. But one of the biggest roadblocks we kept running into was payments. Too many great developers were held back by unreliable infrastructure. That's why this partnership with Airtm is a game-changer. Now, from finding the right opportunity to getting paid fairly and on time, we're giving tech professionals across LATAM a truly seamless path to grow and thrive-wherever they are."Ruben Galindo, Co-founder and CEO of Airtm, added, "This collaboration isn't only offering payout solutions. We're actively dismantling structural inequities in remote work. With Awana's support, we're creating pathways that connect talented digital professionals in Latin America with fair-paying, sustainable opportunities."The combined Airtm-Awana approach directly confronts critical economic injustices:.Reducing wage disparities: Airtm helps contributors retain more of what they earn, especially in regions like the Global South where traditional payout systems are costly or unreliable, a major issue for 40% of Latin American freelancers. Awana brings crucial expertise in US market rates and Latin American compensation ranges, ensuring fair salary benchmarking for talent. This can be seen in their 2025 compensation report (#:~:text=harder%20for%20them%20to%20sustain,earnings%2C%20further%20exacerbating%20the%20financial )..Improving payment reach and reliability: Airtm provides consistent payouts to traditionally underserved areas in the Global South, eliminating the uncertainty that undermines workers' financial security.By aligning job opportunities with financial accessibility, Awana and Airtm are redefining remote employment, making it genuinely global, equitable, and empowering for Latin America's vast and talented digital workforce.About AwanaAwana is a Latin American tech recruitment company on a mission to connect exceptional LatAm talent with forward-thinking companies around the world. With over 90 satisfied clients-from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups-Awana has become the go-to expert in LATAM remote staffing.To date, Awana has helped more than 130 professionals across Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Argentina, Mexico, and beyond secure long-term roles that align with their career goals and personal values. Awana empowers Latin American talent to access global opportunities through 100% remote roles, competitive compensation in USD, and close support from experienced tech recruiters. The company's ultimate goal: to foster growth, innovation, and cultural exchange that benefits both talent and teams.For media inquiries, please contact Julio Clavijo, ...For more information, visit awana.About AirtmAirtm is the leading payout platform for companies that care about their global workforce. With fair, fast, and flexible borderless payouts, Airtm ensures workers - especially in the Global South - get paid on time and without financial barriers. As a North American company serving key global markets, Airtm offers a wide range of stablecoin-powered payout solutions, enabling efficient international transactions with competitive rates and 500+ local withdrawal methods. In the past year, Airtm processed over $1.2 billion in USDC transactions. Trusted by AI and BPO companies, Airtm facilitates payments for globally distributed teams, ensuring reliable and fair payouts at scale. Over the past decade, Airtm has also cultivated one of the most dynamic communities of digital workers in the world. Known as the Airner Community, these skilled individuals span continents, languages, and skill sets, powering the digital economy from their local communities.To learn more, visit Airtm.

