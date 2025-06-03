Former Federal Prosecutor Asha Muldro Joins Mintz Group

MENAFN - Pressat) Mintz Group, a leading global investigations, intelligence and risk advisory firm, announced today that former federal prosecutor Asha Muldro has joined the firm as a Partner in the firm's Risk and Due Diligence practice. Asha will contribute to Mintz's growing compliance and risk mitigation work for corporate clients and their counsel throughout the lifecycle of their relationships.

Asha brings more than two decades of leadership in complex investigations, compliance assessments, and high-stakes litigation matters across both the public and private sectors. She joins Mintz Group from Guidepost Solutions, where she specialized in investigations, monitoring and compliance. Asha served as Deputy General Counsel, Senior Managing Director and co-Chair of the Los Angeles office. Asha played a central role in major federal monitorships and cultural reform initiatives at large institutions, including General Motors, the New York City Housing Authority and the University of Michigan. Earlier in her career, Asha served for seven years as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, leading over 145 federal cases involving fraud, cybercrime, violent offenses, and domestic security matters. Prior to joining the Department of Justice, Asha began her legal career as an associate in the white-collar department at Latham & Watkins, LLP. Asha earned a J.D. from Columbia Law School, and a B.A. in American Studies from Yale University.

“Asha's strong business values and extensive experience advising boards, general counsels and senior executives on a wide range of risk-related issues makes her a natural fit for Mintz Group,” said Chris Weil, the company's co-CEO.“Decision makers look to us for the type of guidance and strategic advice Asha has been providing throughout her career.”

“I've seen firsthand how challenging it can be for corporate leaders to anticipate, mitigate and respond to risk,” said Muldro.“I admire how Mintz Group serves as a trusted advisor at these inflection points, and I am excited to be a part of their team.”

The addition of Asha Muldro follows several other strategic developments in Mintz Group's Risk and Due Diligence practice, including the recent acquisition of the UK-based Greyhawk Intelligence Group, which conducts corporate intelligence across the UK, EU, the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.

