Growing Anticipation For A Great British Summer Time As Outdoor Dining Boosts UK Restaurants

MENAFN - Pressat) As the UK embraces warmer months, outdoor dining is proving to be a significant driver for the hospitality sector. According to Lightspeed data, between April 2024 and March 2025, during warmer months, restaurants experienced an 8.42% increase in transactions, highlighting the consumer appetite for al fresco experiences. This increase is correlated with the opening of the alfresco dining season in the UK.

With a 2022 survey revealing that 75% of UK diners want more outdoor dining options, and 69% actively seeking venues offering these experiences. It's not just the South that is enjoying the rays; major cities like Manchester have become hotspots for outdoor dining, second only to London in popularity.

Restaurants are capitalising on the enthusiasm for outdoor dining by expanding outdoor seating, enhancing ambience with canopies and heaters, and tailoring menus to suit the outdoor dining experience. With dishes and drinks that are well appreciated in the summer, like tapas and meze plates, which promote a social style of dining, experiencing the delights of holidays in the sun is closer to home.

Making dining out easier through mobile ordering and payment solutions can improve the service flow, reducing congestion and enhancing efficiency in the kitchen. Diners can browse the menu, place their orders, and settle their bills seamlessly, all from the convenience of their smartphones.

Liam Crooks, Managing Director, EMEA at Lightspeed, said: "As Brits embrace the joy of dining outdoors, we're seeing restaurants up and down the country respond with innovation and energy. Whether it's expanding seating areas, refining service with mobile tech, or curating menus that capture the essence of summer, operators are seizing this opportunity to elevate the guest experience. This trend isn't just a seasonal shift-it's an opportunity for businesses ready to adapt to evolving consumer expectations."