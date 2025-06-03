Provoke Media To Name Best Agencies In Asia-Pacific And Latin America

MENAFN - PRovoke) SINGAPORE and SAO PAOLO-As part of the reinvention of its Agency of the Year selection process, PRovoke Media will be naming the Best Agencies in Australia & New Zealand, the Best Agencies in Asia, the Best Agencies in India and the Best Agencies in Latin America. Agencies in all of these markets are invited to apply for consideration at our awards site her .Earlier this year, PRovoke Media identified the 50 Best Agencies in Continental Europe , the 50 Best Agencies in the UK , the 10 Best Agencies in the Middle East , the 10 Best Agencies in Africa , the 80 Best Agencies in the United States and the 10 Best Agencies in Canada , as well as the Best New Agencies in EMEA and North America.The final round of 2025 awards will recognize:



The 30 Best Agencies in Asia

The 10 Best Agencies in India/South Asia

The 10 Best Agencies in Australia/New Zealand The 20 Best Agencies in Latin America

We will also be naming the Best New Agencies (under three years old) in Asia-Pacific and Latn America. (The actual number of agencies on each list may vary, depending on the volume and quality of submissions).



There is no fee to apply for any of our Best Agencies lists.



“We have created our Best Agencies process to recognize the best agencies in each region of the world, and to help clients who are looking for assistance in the full range of global markets,” says Paul Holmes, PRovoke Media CEO. A full FAQ about the new process can be found here .



The “Best Agencies” research is open to agencies of all sizes, and firms on the list will be selected based on the following criteria:



Financial and new business performance;

Creativity and awards (including our Asia-Pacific and Latin American SABRE Awards which remain open for entries);

Workplace culture (our Best Agencies to Work for Research is open now, and firms can register for inclusion via [email protected] )

Thought leadership in specific disciplines and practices; Innovation

Guidelines on preparing written submissions can be found here . Agencies with operations in multiple locations (ie India, Australia and other Asian markets) are recommended to prepare separate applications for each list.



Our Agencies of the Year for 2025 will be selected based on their performance over the past 12 months, and will receive Agency of the Year trophies at our upcoming events in Singapore (Sptember 9) and Sao Paulo (September 16).