What Kashmir's Rural Women Taught Me About Power, Grace, And Grit

A group of women carrying firewood on their heads. KO Photo: Abid Bhat

By Irfan Jaffer

I used to think I understood gender justice. In university, I studied it deeply. Books, journals, seminars. I could quote Foucault and bell hooks in the same breath.

I learned how patriarchy works, how class and caste shape experience, how power hides in plain sight. But something always nagged at me.

I kept asking myself: What does any of this mean to someone who's never sat in a seminar room?

That question didn't go away. It followed me into the social sector, where I finally had the chance to work with communities. Not on paper, but in person.

Read Also Kashmir Changed. I Did Too. But the Words Were Waiting. Srinagar's Holy Market Is Crumbling

I left the lecture hall behind and found myself sitting on mud floors in far-off villages, often in places where women had never spoken in front of men, never finished school, never even been asked what they wanted.

One of those places was Baramulla, a district in north Kashmir. I went there as part of a team working on women's rights and development. At first, I thought I was there to teach. I was wrong.

The women in those villages taught me more than any book ever did.

They taught me how theory stumbles when it meets real life. How the word“empowerment” changes depending on who's saying it, and where.

For one woman, empowerment meant attending a village meeting without her husband's permission. For another, it meant sending her daughter to school, even though the neighbours whispered. None of these acts would make it to a policy report. But they were revolutionary in their own way.

More than anything, they taught me how to listen. Not just to words, but to pauses, hesitations, and what goes unsaid.

I remember one woman, in her late 40s, who started our meeting by saying,“We may not be educated, but...” Then she spoke, slowly and clearly, about how she managed a family of six during a season when crops failed and prices soared.

No economics professor could have explained it better.

It struck me then how often we overlook lived wisdom because it doesn't come wrapped in academic language. These women didn't have degrees. But they knew how to hold families together during crises, how to negotiate with landlords, how to make space for their daughters in a world that kept closing doors.

They knew things I didn't. And for me, that changed everything.

Listening became the center of my work. I stopped walking into rooms with solutions and started arriving with questions.

What do you want? What do you need? What do you dream of? Sometimes the answers were silent. Sometimes they were angry. But always, they were honest.

And slowly, things shifted. Women began speaking up in group meetings. Girls started talking about college. Even the men began to listen differently. Not because we imposed change, but because we made space for it. Because we stayed long enough to build trust.

That's the thing no one tells you about fieldwork. It's not just data collection or project timelines. It's showing up, again and again, until people know you're not just passing through. It's knowing when to speak, and more importantly, when not to.

Baramulla taught me that gender justice is not a checklist. It's a conversation. And those conversations don't always happen in ideal settings. They happen at kitchen doors, on field paths, in whispers when no one else is around.

I think about those women often. Not as“beneficiaries” or“case studies,” but as teachers. They shifted something in me. They helped me see that justice isn't something we bring to people. It's something we build with them.

Looking back, I'm grateful that I left the comfort of theory and walked into a space where nothing was simple and everything was real. The opportunity to work in the social sector gave me more than a job. It gave me a new way of seeing, of connecting, of understanding what justice really looks like when it touches the ground.

And it all started with listening. Really listening.

Irfan Jaffar has done M.A. Gender Studies and is working in Human Welfare Voluntary Organization as Community Lead. He can be reached at [email protected]