Srinagar's Holy Market Is Crumbling

Time for Qurbani! A child pulls a ram towards family vehicle at Eidgah, a makeshift cattle market, in Srinagar ahead of Eid. KO Photo

By Armaan Tariq

On Sunday, June 1, I walked into Eidgah in Srinagar, hoping to see the early signs of Eid al-Azha - the energy, the crowds, the animals, the bargaining, the joy. Instead, I stepped into a swamp.

The ground was soaked with dirty water. Plastic wrappers floated beside goat dung. Men sat on damp tarpaulins. The stench hit hard.

This is the place we call sacred?

Eid al-Azha is about sacrifice. It's a story of faith, of surrender, of giving up comfort and pride. We retell it each year. We buy animals, offer them in sacrifice, feed the poor, and remember the lesson of Prophet Ibrahim - that faith means obedience, even when it's hard.

The Qur'an says the act doesn't matter as much as the intention.“It's not their meat or blood that reaches God, but your piety.”

So what does it say about us that our most sacred ground looks like this?

Vendors from across Kashmir come to Eidgah to sell sheep and goats before Eid. They spend nights here, sleep beside their animals, cook under the sky. They pay fees to the Auqaf body that runs the place. And what do they get in return?

Nothing.

No toilets. Not a single one. No running water. No lights. No shelter. No help. Nothing.

They pay to stand in mud.

I met a man from Baramulla who had brought ten sheep. He paid ₹1,000 to claim a spot. He built a small pen using bamboo sticks and twine. He had no electricity, no place to wash, nowhere to go if nature called.“This is the holy ground?” he asked.“It's like a slum with animals.”

Another trader, this one from Shopian, was heating tea over a gas cylinder. He had a plastic sheet for cover. His feet were soaked. He had tied his sheep near a puddle because there was no dry ground left. He'd been here for three days.“We come every year,” he said.“But every year it gets worse.”

Let's be clear - Eidgah isn't just a market. It's a symbol. It's where we pray on Eid. It's where our community comes together. It should be a clean, welcoming, respectful space. Instead, it's being used and ignored.

There are no fixed weighing stations. Vendors shout out random prices - ₹21,000, ₹25,000, ₹30,000 - for sheep that look nearly the same. Buyers get confused. Some bring their own weighing scales. Most just guess. And when the enforcement bodies come, they don't fix it. They fine the small vendors. They let the big traders go.

What's worse - there's no system to check this abuse. The Auqaf collects money, but no one is accountable. The city administration is missing. The media is missing. No cameras, no reports, no noise.

Why?

Is it because we've accepted this decay as normal?

I don't want to romanticize the past, but this wasn't always the case. Eidgah used to be clean. It used to feel like a place you could pray in, sit in, breathe in. Even when it wasn't perfect, it had dignity. Now it has puddles.

We don't need miracles. We need toilets. We need shaded benches. We need electricity poles. We need drainage. We need rules that apply to all, not just the poor traders who can't fight back.

And we need the Auqaf and the Srinagar Municipal Corporation to do their job. That means not just collecting rent, but providing basic services. It means keeping the ground clean. It means showing up.

What's stopping them?

Eid is coming. In a few days, people will gather here in their best clothes. They'll pray. They'll ask for mercy, for peace, for rain, for better times. But how can we ask for all that while ignoring the men sleeping beside goats in the mud?

This is about more than facilities. It's about respect.

Respect for the people who make this festival possible - the traders, the buyers, the children who watch wide-eyed as sheep are sold. Respect for a place that carries centuries of memory. Respect for the meaning of sacrifice.

We've made cleverness a virtue. We joke that we've outsmarted even the devil when it comes to bargaining. But maybe we've just outsmarted ourselves. What's the point of saving ₹500 on a sheep if we ignore the man who brought it here on his own back?

Go visit Eidgah before Eid. Look around. Ask questions. Ask how much people paid to be there. Ask what they got in return. Ask why no one talks about it. You'll leave with answers you won't forget.

The silence around Eidgah is not just careless. It's cruel.

We can't keep calling this place sacred if we don't treat it that way.

Faith isn't just about rituals. It's about how we treat people. And right now, we're failing that test.

The writer can be reached at [email protected]