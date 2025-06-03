Kashmir Changed. I Did Too. But The Words Were Waiting.

Representational Photo

By Khurram Rasool

It's a strange thing, standing at the edge of something that once felt like mine.

There's no real word for the feeling. Not grief. Not fear. Just a tightness in the chest. Like trying to step into your old shoes only to find they fit differently now. Not tighter, not looser, just... unfamiliar.

That's where I found myself a few months ago. Reaching out to old editors, hovering over the“Send” button on story pitches, rereading my own sentences like I didn't write them. Ten years. That's how long it's been since I last called myself a journalist. Not a columnist or an ex-something. A working one. The kind who still chased ideas at midnight and rewrote the same paragraph five times before letting it go.

I wasn't a big name. I didn't need to be. I knew my work. I trusted my voice. I found stories in ordinary corners and told them with the kind of hunger that only comes from knowing why you do what you do.

And then, I left.

It wasn't dramatic. No farewell column, no final byline. Just a slow withdrawal. A baby born. Then another. Sleep grew scarce. Days got shorter. My life reshaped itself around naps, vaccines, school runs. I told myself I'd be back soon. But soon stretched into a decade.

In that time, the world didn't pause. Journalism sprinted forward. Platforms changed. Buzzwords multiplied. Those I had mentored now spoke on industry panels, while my name slipped into silence. Sometimes I'd see a byline and remember editing that writer's first draft, now published in places I only visit as a reader. I felt proud. I also felt invisible.

The first time I walked into a newsroom again, I recognized nobody. And worse-they didn't recognize me. A few remembered, vaguely.“Weren't you with that magazine?”“Didn't you write about that particular beat?”

I nodded. Smiled. Waited.

What I didn't say: I once pulled 48-hour shifts on deadline. I once held a grieving mother's hand during an interview and didn't flinch when she wept into my notepad. I once knew how to ask questions that made people pause mid-sentence, thinking.

Now, I stutter over subject lines.

I won't lie, some days I ask myself why I returned. Why walk into a room where you no longer belong, where your time seems past? But then, the answer comes in small moments. A phrase that lands just right. A source who thanks you. A story that nudges its way out of you like breath held too long.

The truth is, the passion never left. It waited. Through bedtime stories and colicky nights, through years of erasure. I carried it without knowing-folded into the rhythm of motherhood, tucked into diaper bags and grocery lists. It grew silent, yes. But also steadier.

Now I write differently. Not faster, not louder. But deeper. Life has sanded down the ego in me. I no longer write to impress. I write to connect.

Motherhood softened me in places that once felt steel-hard. It made me listen more, rush less. I find meaning in pauses now. I know when silence says more than a quote.

The industry feels unfamiliar, like a house repainted while I was away. But my hands remember how to knock. I relearn things. I reword. I reach out. And slowly, something begins to open again.

I pitch stories with trembling fingers. I celebrate small wins. A call back. A line published. A kind rejection.

And always, two small faces at home watch me. My children may not understand what a deadline is yet. But one day, they'll read my bylines. Maybe they'll trace their fingers over my name in print. Maybe they'll ask what I used to be.

I want to tell them I never stopped being. I paused. I gave. I grew. And then I returned. For them. For me. For the woman I almost forgot.

And when they ask what brought me back, I'll tell them: I remembered who I was.

And I knew it was time to rise.

The author is a senior scribe and can be reached at [email protected]