VIDEO - CEO Clips: North American Iron: Securing America's Steel Future Sustainably

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) -On a mission to restore self-reliance in American steelmaking, North American Iron is set to become the first domestic producer of pig iron, the high-purity raw material critical to steel production. With U.S. imports previously dependent on disrupted foreign sources, the company's goal is to reduce supply chain vulnerability and support long-term industrial resilience.

