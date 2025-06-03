5N Plus Inc. (VNP) Opens The Market
Over the last quarter century, 5N+ has grown into a global vertically integrated producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, recognized as a reliable and trusted partner to critical industries. Its ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products for specialized applications in the renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial sectors. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, and with more than 800 employees, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centres in strategically located facilities around the world, including Europe, North America and Asia.
