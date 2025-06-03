Bachem Mourns The Loss Of Company Founder Dr. H.C. Peter Grogg
Kuno Sommer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bachem: "With Peter Grogg, we have lost a great entrepreneur. His drive and values made Bachem an internationally successful company and have left a lasting mark on it. In doing so, he has written a chapter of Swiss economic history. On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Executive Committee, and all employees of Bachem, I would like to express our deepest condolences to his wife, his two children, and their families."
About Bachem
Bachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. The company, which has over 50 years of experience and expertise, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services. Bachem operates internationally with its headquarters in Switzerland and sites in Europe, the US and Asia. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
For further information, see .
For more information:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment