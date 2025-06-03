West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (FSE: W0H) (the "" or "") is pleased to announce that its board of directors approved and authorized the grant and issuance of a total of 50,000 stock options (each an "" and collectively, the "") effective June 3, 2025.

All of the Options were issued to a consultant of the Company. One (1) Option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Company (each a " Share " and collectively, the " Shares "). All of the Options vest on their date of grant and have a term of ten (10) years from their date of grant. The exercise price of the Options was set at CAD$0.48 per Share, which was the closing trading price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") on the day immediately preceding their date of grant.

The grant of the Options is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties in Canada. Its primary objective is to develop its world-class Record Ridge critical mineral (magnesium, silica, and nickel) deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge critical mineral deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report (titled "Revised NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Record Ridge Project, British Columbia, Canada") prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. on April 18, 2013 in accordance with NI 43-101 and which can be found on the Company's profile at .

Qualified Person

Rick Walker, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., the Company Geologist is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.