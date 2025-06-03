Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: 2025 - 0604 - Delist - Starrex International Ltd. (STX)


2025-06-03 03:12:16
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 3 juin/June 2025) - The common shares of Starrex International Ltd. will be delisted from the CSE at market close today, June 3, 2025.

Starrex International is currently suspended. See Bulletin 2024-0908 .

Les actions ordinaires de Starrex International Ltd. seront radiées du CSE à la clôture du marché aujourd'hui, le 3 juin, 2025.

Starrex International est actuellement suspendu. Voir le Bulletin 2024-0908 .

Date : Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 3 juin/June 2025
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : STX

