Culture Minister: Naming Lachin CIS Cultural Capital Will Greatly Boost Its Cultural Revival
"Based on the decision of the Humanitarian Cooperation Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) dated October 8, 2024, Lachin city in Azerbaijan's Eastern Zangazur region has been declared the Cultural Capital of the CIS for 2025. This decision holds great social and cultural significance for us and is a bright indicator of the international community's support and solidarity for the cultural and economic revival process in Azerbaijan's liberated territories".
This was stated by Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli at the official opening ceremony of CIS Cultural Capital 2025 in Lachin city.
According to him, declaring Lachin as the CIS Cultural Capital 2025 will provide an important impetus for the city's cultural revival and active integration into the international cooperation system.
"Since the liberation of our territories from occupation in 2020, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, large-scale restoration and reconstruction works are being carried out in these lands. The concept for the reconstruction of the liberated territories not only involves the physical rebuilding of infrastructure and monuments but also envisages the revival of cultural life," Adil Karimli emphasized.
