United States Plans To Transfer Greenland To New Command
The Pentagon plans to include Greenland within the area of responsibility of the US Northern Command (NORTHCOM), Azernews reports.
“Although this move by the United States makes sense geographically, it will undoubtedly raise political concerns in Europe,” said one source familiar with the matter.
Former US President Donald Trump did not rule out sending troops to take control of Greenland, emphasizing that he could make such a decision under certain conditions.
The strategic importance of Greenland has grown significantly in recent years due to its location between North America and Europe and its proximity to the Arctic-a region becoming increasingly crucial for military and economic reasons as ice melts open new shipping routes and access to natural resources. This has sparked a renewed global interest, especially from NATO allies and China, in the island's geopolitical significance.
