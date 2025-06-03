Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani PM Deepens Dialogue On Bilateral Co-Op With Senegalese Minister

2025-06-03 03:09:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Olivier Boucal, Senegal's Minister of Public Service and Public Service Reform, Trend reports.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan places great importance on developing relations with African countries, particularly Senegal, Prime Minister Asadov hailed the cooperation between the two countries within international organizations.

The parties highlighted the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Azerbaijan's“ASAN Khidmet” and Senegal's Ministry of Public Service and Public Service Reform.

They also discussed prospects for expanding Azerbaijani-Senegalese cooperation across various sectors.

