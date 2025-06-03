Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Translogistica Expo Moots Future Of Multimodal Transport In Caspian Region (PHOTO)

Translogistica Expo Moots Future Of Multimodal Transport In Caspian Region (PHOTO)


2025-06-03 03:09:28
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ The 22nd Caspian International Transport, Transit, and Logistics Exhibition (TransLogistica Caspian) hosted a panel discussion on“Multimodal Transport in the Caspian Region: Prospects and Challenges in Ensuring Efficient Transport Logistics,” Trend reports.

The panel brought together Deputy Head of the Marketing and Tariff Policy Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Natig Rasulzade, Head of Strategic Planning and Development at the Baku International Sea Trade Port, Khudayar Hasanli, and Chief Operating Officer of Azerbaijan Railways Express LLC, Rashad Majidov.

Participants highlighted Azerbaijan's growing role in cargo transit along the Middle Corridor and the establishment of a unified coordination system among participating countries to streamline operations. They emphasized that the Middle Corridor stands out as a sanctions-free strategic route.

The panel noted that freight volumes moving through rail and sea routes are projected to rise in the coming years - a trend expected to open new avenues for economic growth in Azerbaijan.

MENAFN03062025000187011040ID1109632514

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search