Translogistica Expo Moots Future Of Multimodal Transport In Caspian Region (PHOTO)
The panel brought together Deputy Head of the Marketing and Tariff Policy Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Natig Rasulzade, Head of Strategic Planning and Development at the Baku International Sea Trade Port, Khudayar Hasanli, and Chief Operating Officer of Azerbaijan Railways Express LLC, Rashad Majidov.
Participants highlighted Azerbaijan's growing role in cargo transit along the Middle Corridor and the establishment of a unified coordination system among participating countries to streamline operations. They emphasized that the Middle Corridor stands out as a sanctions-free strategic route.
The panel noted that freight volumes moving through rail and sea routes are projected to rise in the coming years - a trend expected to open new avenues for economic growth in Azerbaijan.
