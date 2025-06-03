403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab Parliament Speaker Congratulates Bahrain On Winning UN Security Council Seat
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Cairo, June 3 (Petra) Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, congratulated the Kingdom of Bahrain on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2026–2027 term.
In a statement issued by the Arab Parliament, Al Yamahi said Bahrain's victory represents a recognition of its balanced and prudent foreign policy under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. He noted that Bahrain's diplomacy is grounded in principles of wisdom, moderation, and constructive global engagement, consistently promoting dialogue and international peace and security.
He added that Bahrain's election to this prestigious position strengthens the Arab voice within the world's foremost international forum and reaffirms the Kingdom's solid regional and international standing. It also reflects the international community's respect for Bahrain and its prominent role in advocating for just causes, defending human values, and fostering partnerships aimed at global stability especially amid today's complex global challenges.
Cairo, June 3 (Petra) Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, congratulated the Kingdom of Bahrain on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2026–2027 term.
In a statement issued by the Arab Parliament, Al Yamahi said Bahrain's victory represents a recognition of its balanced and prudent foreign policy under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. He noted that Bahrain's diplomacy is grounded in principles of wisdom, moderation, and constructive global engagement, consistently promoting dialogue and international peace and security.
He added that Bahrain's election to this prestigious position strengthens the Arab voice within the world's foremost international forum and reaffirms the Kingdom's solid regional and international standing. It also reflects the international community's respect for Bahrain and its prominent role in advocating for just causes, defending human values, and fostering partnerships aimed at global stability especially amid today's complex global challenges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment