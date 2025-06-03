Arab Parliament Speaker Congratulates Bahrain On Winning UN Security Council Seat

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, June 3 (Petra) Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, congratulated the Kingdom of Bahrain on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2026–2027 term.In a statement issued by the Arab Parliament, Al Yamahi said Bahrain's victory represents a recognition of its balanced and prudent foreign policy under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. He noted that Bahrain's diplomacy is grounded in principles of wisdom, moderation, and constructive global engagement, consistently promoting dialogue and international peace and security.He added that Bahrain's election to this prestigious position strengthens the Arab voice within the world's foremost international forum and reaffirms the Kingdom's solid regional and international standing. It also reflects the international community's respect for Bahrain and its prominent role in advocating for just causes, defending human values, and fostering partnerships aimed at global stability especially amid today's complex global challenges.