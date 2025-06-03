PSD Launches Integrated Plan To Ensure Safety During Eid Al-Adha Holiday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 3 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has announced the implementation of a comprehensive security and traffic plan aimed at facilitating citizen movement and ensuring the provision of safety, traffic, and humanitarian services throughout the Eid Al-Adha holiday period.The wide-ranging plan includes several key operational components, covering all governorates, major roads both internal and external residential neighborhoods, marketplaces, and recreational areas. The plan involves deploying additional mobile and foot patrols, boosting readiness to handle reports and incidents around the clock, and enhancing operational preparedness to manage increased activity at border crossings, particularly in anticipation of returning expatriates, regional visitors, and pilgrims coming back from Hajj.On the traffic front, relevant departments have launched a strategy focused on regulating traffic flow and curbing dangerous violations and reckless behavior. Environmentally, the Royal Department for Environmental Protection will conduct joint inspection tours with relevant agencies, concentrating on markets and livestock sacrifice points, as well as tourist and forest areas, to ensure compliance with environmental regulations and prevent practices that could harm public health or the ecosystem.In line with its rehabilitative approach, the PSD announced that correctional facilities will remain open to allow family visits during the holiday, promoting family ties and a humane detention environment.Meanwhile, the Civil Defense Directorate has raised its state of readiness to deliver emergency humanitarian services. Rapid-response field teams have been deployed at popular recreational areas and water bodies to ensure quick and professional handling of any emergencies.The Public Security Directorate called on all citizens to remain vigilant, comply with guidelines, and exercise caution, urging them to report any emergencies through the unified emergency number (911).