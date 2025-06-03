Tourism Sector Records Double-Digit Growth In Visitors, Revenue In 1St 5 Months Of 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 3 (Petra) – Jordan's tourism sector continued to show strong performance during the first five months of 2025, with significant growth in international visitor numbers and tourism revenue compared to the same period in 2024, according to data released by the Central Bank of Jordan and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.The ministry's monthly report indicated that the total number of international visitors from January to May 2025 rose to approximately 2.696 million, marking a 20.6 percent increase over the 2.234 million visitors recorded during the same period in 2024.Tourism revenue for the first four months of the year (January to April) reached JOD 1.721 billion, up 15.3 percent from JOD 1.493 billion in the same period of 2024.Overnight tourists from January to May 2025 totaled 2.233 million, compared to 1.919 million in the same period last year an increase of 16.4 percent. Day-trippers also recorded a sharp rise, with numbers growing by 46.6 percent to approximately 462,000 visitors, up from 315,000 in 2024.According to the report, the highest growth in overnight tourists during the five-month period came from Asia and the Pacific, up 101.5 percent, followed by Europe with a 53.8 percent rise. Visitors from Africa ranked third with a 33.8 percent increase, followed by the Americas at 27 percent and Arab countries at 26.6 percent.In May alone, Jordan welcomed around 571,000 international visitors, reflecting a 27.1 percent year-on-year increase from the 449,000 recorded in May 2024.Tourism revenue in April 2025 surged by 34.2 percent, reaching JOD 503.6 million, compared to JOD 375 million in the same month of the previous year.The ministry attributed this positive performance to multiple efforts, including the enhancement of tourism infrastructure, product development, and visitor experience, as well as the expansion of promotional campaigns to cover new markets and travel styles.The growth was also driven by well-targeted international marketing campaigns and the resumption of direct, low-cost flights, which improved access to Jordan's tourist destinations.The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities continues to implement a comprehensive strategy aimed at ensuring sustainable sector growth. This includes increasing tourism's contribution to GDP, creating job opportunities, and positioning Jordan as a leading global destination known for its rich historical, religious, and natural heritage.