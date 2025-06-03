Crownpoint Partners Facilitates Sale Of Kroger-Leased Property In Laurel, Miss., For $3.6 Million

LAUREL, Miss. - CrownPoint Partners, a national real estate brokerage and advisory firm dedicated to the sale of net lease investments and sale-leaseback advisory services, announced today the $3.6 million sale of a net-leased Kroger property in Laurel, Mississippi.

Julius Swolsky and Shannon Bona, Managing Partners and Co-Founders of CrownPoint Partners, represented the buyer, a subsidiary of Essential Growth Properties, a private equity real estate investment firm headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Pacific Bay Investments, Inc. of San Francisco, California.

The 44,046-square-foot Kroger store at 2340 Highway 15 North sits on a 4.2-acre parcel, which includes a Kroger Fuel Center. The property is adjacent to South Central Regional Medical Center and across from Pine Tree Village Shopping Center, with 24,000 vehicles passing the site daily. Nearby national retailers include Popeyes, AT&T, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Grocery Outlet, Advance Auto Parts, Sonic, Applebee's, Harbor Freight, Dollar General, and Big Lots.

"Kroger is an investment-grade tenant that dominates the grocery sector and ranks among the largest retail companies in the United States," said Swolsky. "This transaction illustrates the flight to tenant quality, even in tertiary markets." Kroger has operated at this location for over 40 years, with its lease commencing in 1982.

"The location is the only Kroger store in the city of Laurel, making it a critical retail destination for the surrounding community," said Bona. "A tenant's occupancy history is a key factor when advising clients on acquisitions. With Kroger's four decades at this location, this property demonstrates strong fundamentals and long-term viability."

CrownPoint Partners secured a final sale price of $3.6 million for the property, which was originally listed at more than $4.13 million.

The buyer, a repeat client of CrownPoint Partners, secured financing through Trinity Capital Corp, with Niko Buntich assisting in debt placement.

"CrownPoint Partners collaborates with trusted financing experts to secure competitive and tailored solutions for clients," said Bona. "Working alongside Trinity Capital Corp, we facilitated a seamless closing for both the buyer and lender."

Kroger (NYSE: KR) operates approximately 2,800 stores across 35 states, generating annual sales exceeding $147.1 billion. The company employs 409,000 people and maintains an S&P BBB credit rating. Bona noted that the transaction reflects the continued demand for essential retail assets in secondary and tertiary markets, where strong tenancy and long-term occupancy remain key investment drivers.

