GITEX Europe 2025 Overview: Kingspec Proudly Presented Its Cutting-Edge Lineup Of High-Performance Storage Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews) From May 21st to May 23rd, 2025,debuted at, bringing together the brightest minds and top innovators across the global tech landscape. As Europe's most influential tech sourcing platform, GITEX Europe 2025 drew 1400+ exhibitors, 600+ investors, and decision-makers from over 100 countries who are eager to explore groundbreaking solutions in digital transformation, AI, cloud computing, edge devices, and next-gen storage technologies.

This premiere edition of GITEX Europe served as a powerful gateway into the European market for tech providers worldwide. With a dynamic mix of live showcases, solution hubs, and global networking opportunities, the event solidified itself as a cornerstone of Europe's fast-evolving digital ecosystem.







KingSpec Highlights at GITEX Europe 2025

At Booth H2.2-05 , KingSpec proudly presented its cutting-edge lineup of high-performance storage solutions tailored for today's fast-paced digital environments. With a focus on speed , reliability , and versatility , KingSpec's presence drew the attention of industry professionals, system integrators, and technology buyers from across Europe and beyond.

Throughout the three-day event, visitors experienced:



Live product demos showcasing next-gen NVMe speeds.

Interactive conversations with KingSpec's technical experts. Strategic dialogues around AI acceleration, media workflows, and portable storage.

These engagements not only deepened brand awareness but also paved the way for new partnerships across diverse industries.







KingSpec Storage Solutions Showcased in Berlin

XG7000 NVMe PCIe GEN4 SSD 8TB

Built for high-performance tasks such as 4K video editing, gaming, and AI workloads, the XG7000 series delivers blazing-fast read/write speeds and up to 8TB of storage capacity-ideal for professionals demanding peak speed, expanded space, and reliability.

MIXAGE SD CARD SDXC UHS-II U3 (V90/V60/V30)

Tailored for media professionals, these ultra-fast SD cards support high-bitrate 4K/8K video recording and high-speed photography with top-tier stability-critical for cinematographers, drone pilots, and content creators.

MicroSDXC UHS-I V30

Compact, rugged, and dependable, MicroSDXC cards ensure fast, stable performance in smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, home surveillance systems-designed to excel in data-intensive, on-the-go scenarios.

Full-Spectrum Storage Solutions for Every User

KingSpec's product ecosystem continues to power a broad range of applications:

ONEBOOM – Gaming Storage Solutions: ONEBOOM is dedicated to providing gaming storage products for global gaming enthusiasts, offering RGB RAM, RGB SSDs that epitomize superior aesthetics, enhanced speed, expanded capacity, and unparalleled stability. ONEBOOM's mission is to provide top-tier performance gaming solutions to passionate gamers.

Memostone – Portable SSD Series: Memostone's brand mission is to innovate mobile storage solutions characterized by high speed, lightness, compactness, portability, and data privacy.

MIXAGE – Media Storage Solutions: MIXAGE is designed for multimedia storage, providing high-performance memory cards that redefine content creation workflows from casual to professional cinematography, meeting the versatile demands of content creators and film industry experts alike.

From gaming rigs to field production kits, KingSpec's storage solutions are engineered to optimize performance wherever data lives.







Building Global Connections

GITEX Europe 2025 enabled KingSpec to strengthen its presence in key European markets. In-depth conversations with distributors, IT service providers, and system builders revealed a growing demand for advanced storage solutions that blend performance , durability , and scalability .

These interactions provided valuable insights that will shape KingSpec's product roadmap and partnership strategies moving forward.

Looking Ahead

KingSpec's successful showcase at GITEX Europe 2025 reaffirms our mission to deliver smarter , faster , and more reliable storage solutions to customers around the globe. As digital transformation accelerates, KingSpec remains committed to innovation, quality, and customer success.

We thank every visitor, partner, and supporter who joined us in Berlin. We're excited for what's next and look forward to seeing you at the next global tech event.

Let's push the boundaries of smart storage-together.