“Love, Create, Play” Creator Retreat Launches In Bali With $40K+ Profit Potential And 2-For-1 Bestie Deal For Women Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - GetNews) What if you could host a retreat in Bali, charge $3K–$10K per guest, and pocket up to $41,000 - without lifting a finger to manage logistics?

Or... attend a luxury 7-day experience with your business bestie for free?

That's the invitation behind Love, Create, Play , a Creator Retreat designed by FIT Life Creation , a lifestyle brand created by transformation coach Katrina Julia . The retreat model offers creators two powerful paths for purpose, passion, people, and profits.

Partner With Us – Co-L ead a Retreat and Profit $6K–$40K+

Co-leaders can host their own retreat using FIT Life Creation's proven structure, paying a flat fee of $14,700 (7 guests x 7 days x $300/day). They set their own pricing - from $3,000 to $8,000 per guest - and keep 100% of the profit beyond the flat fee.







Whether it's your first retreat or your fifth, this done-for-you model lets you show up, shine, and serve - with zero backend stress.







What ' s Included for Retreat Hosts ( Value : $25,000+):

● 7-day luxury Bali vil la (7 guests + host free)

● Retreat Planning handled for you (Value $7,000)

● Done-With-You Marketin g Suite (Value $10,000+)

○ Custom marketing plan

○ 5-part email funnel

○ Canva social templates

○ Funnel & strategy coaching

● Visibility Boost Package (Value $12,000+)

○ Featured on website

○ Social ads & email list promotion

● Media Features (Value $3,000+)

○ Interview on Create It Like a Boss podcast

○ YouTube feature on Katrina's channel

“You don't need a massive audience to host a profitable retreat,” says Katrina Julia.“You just need your story, your people, and a system that works. We built it - now you can plug in and profit”

Create With Us – Attend the Retreat and Bring Your Bestie Free

Not ready to host yet? Love, Create, and Play with the 2-for-1 Bestie Creator Deal .

$8,000 = 2 guests

Includes 7 days of lodging, workshops, movement, brand day & more

For coaches, creators & CEOs who want clarity, content & connection

This option is ideal for creators who want to:

● Reset in a luxury environment

● Build their offer, content plan & personal brand

● Explore hosting future retreats

Who This Is For:

Coaches, creators & lifestyle leaders

Women who've done 5+ solo travel trips or led events

Entrepreneurs who want aligned impact and income

Those ready to step out of survival and into expansion

Anyone tired of going it alone







HOW TO CREATE

Want to co-lead your own retreat and keep up to $41,000? Or attend with your bestie for free as a guest?

Learn more or apply now:

For media, brand collabs, or partnerships:

About FIT Life Creation & CREATEIT

Created by Katrina Julia , FIT Life Creation is an all-in-one lifestyle brand and platform that fuses transformation, travel, and business into unforgettable experiences. With a foundation built on freedom, faith, and full expression , Katrina turned her own story into a global movement. From fear to faith , self-hate to love , and corporate to calling , Katrina's 7 Themes of Transformation have helped thousands of women shift from stuck to soul-aligned success.

CREATEIT is the brand's signature experience - built for creators who crave:

Creating what they love

Community that actually supports them

Cash flow that reflects their calling

Brands served include:

Google, Amazon, NBC, Air bnb, Expedia, and 7,000+ creators around the world.

From Costa Rica to Atlanta to Bali - we're building brands that pay and lives you don't need a vacation from.

...