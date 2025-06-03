Tafee Crys Releases AI-Powered Single 'We Drank The Sea' To Sound The Alarm On Ocean Pollution
In their newly released single We Drank the Sea, the music duo Tafee Crys combines electronic soundscapes with minimalist lyrics to craft a parable about ocean pollution, the suppression of information, and the consequences humanity must bear. Created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, the track is both haunting and melodic, offering a poetic lens through which to reflect on issues such as radioactive wastewater discharge and health crises that only came to light years later.
The duo's two members, Zheng Wu and Yaqi Mao, who have received numerous international music awards, shared the inspiration behind the song, their use of AI in the creative process, and how music can serve as a powerful medium for environmental reflection.
Inspiration Behind the Song
When asked about the inspiration for We Drank the Sea, Wu explained that the idea stemmed from real-world events, decisions that were intentionally hidden and ultimately affected countless lives. The lyrics of the song set up a situation where the public is led to believe that everything is safe concerning the ocean, years later they discover that they ate the bad. The song captures feelings of deception and harm between the relationship of trust and the places where we are silent.
Mao added that they wanted to pose a question: If the ocean had a voice, what would it say back to us?
The Power of Metaphor
The lyrics primarily used metaphor, avoiding direct statements about environmental concerns. Wu said metaphor is an invitation for deeper thought, getting people to think about how environmental damage could affect humanity's future in ways we don't normally think. He explained that he didn't want the message to be shallow.
Mao stated that an artist doesn't have to yell to be powerful. Environmental degradation seems to have complex and deep consequences, and every issue can be considered from multiple perspectives. Regardless of whether people come to different interpretations, the important thing is that people begin to think about the environmental issues we are facing today, and in the future.
The Role of AI in the Creative Process
AI was involved in the flow of the song, making it more efficient and providing creative opportunities. Mao noted that while the duo wrote the lyrics and melody themselves, AI helped them explore new sonic textures. It didn't replace their creativity but expanded what they could achieve.
Wu added that AI allowed them to experiment freely, refining the track until it resonated emotionally.
Recurring Environmental Themes in Their Work
This isn't the first time Tafee Crys has addressed environmental themes. Their earlier piece, Flying Guest, also touched on ecological concerns. However, with We Drank the Sea, they aimed to delve even deeper.
Wu recognized that human advancement will always affect the environment, though he emphasized how we do not need to be fully aware of this reality. Mao cautioned that while views toward pollution can differ: some too alarmist, some too dismissive, these various approaches show how complicated and wrought with distortion humanity's relationship with environmental reality can be.
The Message for Listeners
Wu expressed hope that the song would encourage reflection, even discomfort. If it makes listeners pause and question whether such scenarios are unfolding in reality, then the duo considers their mission accomplished.
Mao added that beyond the musical experience, he hopes the track inspires small but meaningful changes in daily habits, whether using a cloth bag instead of plastic or refusing to discard trash into the ocean. Even minor actions, he noted, can make a difference.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment