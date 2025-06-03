Tafee Crys Releases AI-Powered Single 'We Drank The Sea' To Sound The Alarm On Ocean Pollution

MENAFN - GetNews) New Single 'We Drank the Sea' Released Last Week Uses Musical Metaphor to Reveal Environmental Pollution's Silent Cost. Tafee Crys Blends AI and Art to Compose an Elegy for the Ocean and Reflect on the Consequences of Concealment.







In their newly released single We Drank the Sea, the music duo Tafee Crys combines electronic soundscapes with minimalist lyrics to craft a parable about ocean pollution, the suppression of information, and the consequences humanity must bear. Created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, the track is both haunting and melodic, offering a poetic lens through which to reflect on issues such as radioactive wastewater discharge and health crises that only came to light years later.

The duo's two members, Zheng Wu and Yaqi Mao, who have received numerous international music awards, shared the inspiration behind the song, their use of AI in the creative process, and how music can serve as a powerful medium for environmental reflection.

Inspiration Behind the Song

When asked about the inspiration for We Drank the Sea, Wu explained that the idea stemmed from real-world events, decisions that were intentionally hidden and ultimately affected countless lives. The lyrics of the song set up a situation where the public is led to believe that everything is safe concerning the ocean, years later they discover that they ate the bad. The song captures feelings of deception and harm between the relationship of trust and the places where we are silent.

Mao added that they wanted to pose a question: If the ocean had a voice, what would it say back to us?

The Power of Metaphor

The lyrics primarily used metaphor, avoiding direct statements about environmental concerns. Wu said metaphor is an invitation for deeper thought, getting people to think about how environmental damage could affect humanity's future in ways we don't normally think. He explained that he didn't want the message to be shallow.

Mao stated that an artist doesn't have to yell to be powerful. Environmental degradation seems to have complex and deep consequences, and every issue can be considered from multiple perspectives. Regardless of whether people come to different interpretations, the important thing is that people begin to think about the environmental issues we are facing today, and in the future.

The Role of AI in the Creative Process

AI was involved in the flow of the song, making it more efficient and providing creative opportunities. Mao noted that while the duo wrote the lyrics and melody themselves, AI helped them explore new sonic textures. It didn't replace their creativity but expanded what they could achieve.

Wu added that AI allowed them to experiment freely, refining the track until it resonated emotionally.

Recurring Environmental Themes in Their Work

This isn't the first time Tafee Crys has addressed environmental themes. Their earlier piece, Flying Guest, also touched on ecological concerns. However, with We Drank the Sea, they aimed to delve even deeper.

Wu recognized that human advancement will always affect the environment, though he emphasized how we do not need to be fully aware of this reality. Mao cautioned that while views toward pollution can differ: some too alarmist, some too dismissive, these various approaches show how complicated and wrought with distortion humanity's relationship with environmental reality can be.

The Message for Listeners

Wu expressed hope that the song would encourage reflection, even discomfort. If it makes listeners pause and question whether such scenarios are unfolding in reality, then the duo considers their mission accomplished.

Mao added that beyond the musical experience, he hopes the track inspires small but meaningful changes in daily habits, whether using a cloth bag instead of plastic or refusing to discard trash into the ocean. Even minor actions, he noted, can make a difference.