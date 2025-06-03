Breaking Barrierz And VPM Solutions Launch Free Professional Communication Course For Remote Teams

MENAFN - GetNews) Breaking BarrierZ , an innovator in workplace compliance and professional development, has joined forces with VPM Solutions to release a new online training course, Professionalism and Communication, now available at no cost to companies and virtual assistants through the VPM Academy.

Designed to be completed in just 10 minutes, the course delivers essential communication skills tailored for today's remote and hybrid work environments. It covers topics such as navigating difficult conversations, preventing microaggressions, supporting mental health, and creating inclusive, high-performing team cultures.

Available now to anyone with a free VPM profile, the course supports company leaders and remote professionals looking to grow their careers through stronger communication practices and increased emotional intelligence.

“We understand how challenging it is to run a business with limited staff and resources,” said Robert Rowell, Managing Partner at Breaking BarrierZ.“We are excited to partner with VPM Solutions to deliver an engaging and all-in-one training solution designed for small and medium-sized businesses that is practical, valuable, and affordable.”

A Practical Tool for Modern Teams

As distributed workforces grow, the need for accessible, practical soft skills training has become critical. This course offers remote team members and their employers a fast, actionable learning experience without requiring hours of video content or costly training packages.

Companies can use the course as part of their onboarding process to equip new hires with baseline communication skills. Remote professionals, including virtual assistants, can complete the training to increase their value to employers and stand out in a competitive talent marketplace.

“Training your employees the right way isn't just a 'nice to have,'” added Rowell.“It protects small business owners and equips teams with the tools to thrive and produce together.”

About Breaking BarrierZ

Breaking BarrierZ is revolutionizing how small businesses approach employee training, leadership development, and workplace compliance. With engaging, easy-to-implement content covering topics like communication, harassment prevention, employment laws, and mental health, Breaking BarrierZ equips organizations with the tools they need to foster healthy, high-performing teams. Designed for the dynamic, multigenerational workforce, BBZ's content delivers peace of mind for business owners and growth opportunities for employees, without the overhead of in-house training development.

About VPM Solutions

VPM Solutions is a workforce platform built for the property management and real estate industries, connecting companies with skilled virtual assistants across the globe. Through its intuitive job board, built-in training academy, and virtual workforce management tools, VPM helps businesses scale faster while reducing overhead and improving operational efficiency. With a commitment to high-quality education and industry alignment, VPM Solutions is a trusted partner in building the remote teams of the future.

The Professionalism and Communication course is hosted on the VPM Academy and is free to access for all companies and virtual assistants with an active profile on the VPM Solutions platform.

To access the course, create a free profile at: